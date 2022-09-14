Senior Expo planned next week at Cool Insuring Arena

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Senior Center will host a free Senior Expo on Wednesday, Sept. 21, in Heritage Hall to assist area residents with all aspects of senior planning.

Senior Center Director Kim Bren said the first-time event is really for the whole community and not just the seniors themselves.

“Everybody knows a senior who needs help,” she said.

The event will feature 60 vendors offering assistance in areas including home repairs, personal care, social opportunities, finances, assisted-living facilities and end-of life assistance.

“Many seniors want to age in place, so I wanted to hit those people,” Bren gave as an example. “Then if they need home health care or to go into assisted living or a nursing home and end-of-life care, there’s tons of information about going through the aging process.”

Harold McKinney, president of the Senior Center board of directors, said the event is an opportunity for anyone to come in and ask questions they may have about aging.

“We think we’ve got it pretty well covered and we’ll have answers for people, or we’ll be able to refer them to someone,” he said.

The idea for the expo was hatched before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, shelving it for two years, McKinney said. Senior Center officials are counting on it as its premier fundraiser of the year paid for by both vendors and sponsors.

Asked if the money raised is earmarked for anything special, McKinney said, “to keep the lights on.”

Although he chuckled after the comment, he went on to say that he basically wasn’t kidding because the center lost about $8,000 in grant funding and needed to make it up or cut programs.

“We’re down to the bone,” he said, but Bren said the event should be enough to avoid program cuts.

For a $30 yearly membership, Bren said the center offers area seniors 50 and older monthly meals, rides to medical appointments, fun programs, educational classes and field trips to dine at local eateries or catch a play.

On Oct. 28, the center will resume popular in-person monthly lunches, which turned into drive-through events during COVID.

The Oct. 28 event will be a Halloween party and a “hybrid” format, meaning those who are ready to be back in-person can do so and others can still get a drive-through meal, she said.

“It was very important to them,” Bren said of the monthly lunches, which were more about the socialization than the home-cooked food for many.

The expo, sponsored by Romeo Toyota, Hudson Headwaters and CDPHP, will be held Sept. 21 from 1 to 7 p.m. in Heritage Hall. A resource guide including all vendors will be created and available digitally and printed after the event, Bren said.