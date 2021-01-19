Senior citizen in Warren County dies from COVID

Another member of the Warren County community died from coronavirus, Health Services reported Tuesday.

The person was in their 80s and lived independently before being hospitalized with the virus.

Ten Warren County residents have died from COVID-19 since Jan. 8.

"It is with a heavy heart that once again I find myself offering our deepest sympathies on behalf of the Board of Supervisors to the family and friends of yet another community member taken from us too soon during this pandemic,” said Rachel Seeber, chairwoman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors. "All 20 members of your Board of Supervisors join me in our commitment to prioritizing our COVID vaccination response as a top priority as we start 2021."

The deaths cannot be directly tied to one particular holiday gathering, but they have all occurred since the surge of cases due to holiday parties. It is believed that many of the people who died were unknowingly infected from people who were infected due to those gatherings.