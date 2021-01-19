Senior citizen in Warren County dies from COVID

Another member of the Warren County community died from coronavirus, Health Services reported Tuesday.
The person was in their 80s and lived independently before being hospitalized with the virus.
Ten Warren County residents have died from COVID-19 since Jan. 8.
"It is with a heavy heart that once again I find myself offering our deepest sympathies on behalf of the Board of Supervisors to the family and friends of yet another community member taken from us too soon during this pandemic,” said Rachel Seeber, chairwoman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors. "All 20 members of your Board of Supervisors join me in our commitment to prioritizing our COVID vaccination response as a top priority as we start 2021."
The deaths cannot be directly tied to one particular holiday gathering, but they have all occurred since the surge of cases due to holiday parties. It is believed that many of the people who died were unknowingly infected from people who were infected due to those gatherings.
“The holiday-related surge appears at least partly to blame,” said county spokesman Don Lehman. “Unfortunately, community COVID spread as we have seen in December and January resulted in COVID reinfecting … a number of skilled nursing facilities as well as (infecting) senior citizens living at home who aren’t as able to fight off this new virus. The deaths here in Warren County seem to correspond with national trends that showed unprecedented COVID fatality increases over the last few weeks while national COVID case numbers skyrocketed.”
Pines nursing home update
The Pines nursing home of Glens Falls reported that the resident who tested positive was a “false positive.” A rapid test indicated the resident had coronavirus, but the longer PCR test was negative. The number of positive staff increased from three to six.
School cases
The Ticonderoga Elementary Building is closed this week, with all classes learning virtually, due to a lack of staff. Too many staff members are quarantined to provide instruction and supervision in the building.
One class at Salem Elementary School will learn remotely this week after a person in the class tested positive. The person was last in school on Jan. 14.
Hadley-Luzerne’s buildings reopened for in-person instruction Tuesday, but 10 people tested positive. Only one of the 10 people came to school, briefly, and those who came into close contact have been quarantined. Both buildings are remaining open. Eight people at the high school and two people at the elementary school tested positive.
Most of the staff at Indian Lake Central School is getting vaccinated Wednesday, while the district is teaching remotely. The district intends to offer in-person school Thursday, but officials warned that if employees experience side effects and can’t work Thursday, school will be held online.
“Again, our plan is to have in-person learning as this is the best type of education experience and certainly easier as a parent, but we need to be prepared,” wrote Principal Dave Snide. “If we need to go remote, households will be notified the same way we do for school delays or closings.”
Queensbury reported five cases, but two are people who are learning remotely. Of the other three, one person was in Queensbury Elementary School on Jan. 8, another in the same school on Jan. 15 and a third in the William H. Barton Intermediate School on Jan. 15.
Schuylerville reported a high school staff member tested positive after last being in the school on Jan. 15. One person is quarantined, in addition to the ill staff member.
Warrensburg Central School District reported that a person who tested positive was in the Warrensburg Elementary School on Jan. 13.
Tuesday’s statistics
- Warren County reported 35 new cases, for a total of 1,980 confirmed cases since March, and 64 recoveries, for a total of 1,578 recoveries among confirmed cases. There are 353 people currently ill, 14 of whom are hospitalized. That’s an increase of four, due to five admissions and one death.
- Washington County reported 14 new cases, for a total of 1,416 confirmed cases since March, and 27 recoveries, for a total of 1,192 recoveries. There are 207 people currently ill, and nine of them are hospitalized, which is an increase of one from Sunday.
- Essex County reported four deaths since Friday, for a total of 19 coronavirus deaths since March, and 35 new cases. The county is no longer reporting the number of people hospitalized or currently ill.
- Saratoga County did not report.
- Glens Falls Hospital reported 39 coronavirus patients, five more than on Monday. Two patients are in intensive care and five are no longer contagious, but not well enough to be discharged.
- Saratoga Hospital reported 65 coronavirus patients, two fewer than Monday.
For Sunday, the most recent day for which the following data was available:
- The Capital Region reported a total of 619 new cases, a positive test rate of 8.3%, which brought the weekly average to 7.2%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 2.9% and a weekly average of 6.3%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 5.7% and a weekly average of 5.3%.
- Saratoga County reported 127 new cases, for a positive test rate of 8.8% and a weekly average of 7.9%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 4.4% and a weekly average of 4.3%.
- Statewide, 12,512 people tested positive, a positive test rate of 7.06%. There were 9,236 people hospitalized with coronavirus Sunday and 167 people died.
