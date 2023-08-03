In a news conference late Wednesday morning, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer announced that just over $3 million will be awarded to Glens Falls Hospital annually in effort to create new jobs and support hospitals across New York.

The money comes from a new proposed rule from The Center of Medicare and Medicaid Services for upstate New York hospitals, amounting to nearly $1 billion every year. The money can be used for anything from hiring staff to building upgrades.

“It means two things, it means more jobs. Our hospitals will be able to hire more people whether it is administrators, nurses, or doctors. For the average upstate New Yorker who doesn’t work in a hospital, it great for everyone because it means better healthcare,” Schumer said.

Glens Falls Hospital is estimated to receive $3 million of the $192.8 million of the Capital Region’s increase in Medicare wages. The increase is one of the largest federal boosts in decades.

The rule was preliminarily announced at the end of May and Schumer said that the ruling has great potential to attracting new jobs.

Schumer also said that the federal government has not been reimbursing hospitals for quality healthcare. New York State nurses and doctors are being paid 86 cents to the dollar of other states in the northeast such as Massachusetts, Connecticut, and others.

Job creation and boosting the local economy dovetail with each other. Schumer explained that when new health care professionals earn the same amount as other states, their pay will go back into local economies through sales at restaurants and other merchants.

Not only that, the wait time to be seen or the travel to see a specialist will diminish.

“For too long you would go to a hospital and they would say they don’t have a specialist, you have to travel 70 miles, the nurses are overworked because there aren’t enough nurses, or you have to wait a long time because they don’t have enough personnel; all of that will be over because now we’re being treated fairly,” he said.

Schumer said he will work with fellow representatives, New York hospitals and other stakeholders to support the proposal, which will go through a period of review, public input, and final approval.

The first round of funding will be received by the hospitals on Oct. 1, according to Schumer.