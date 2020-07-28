Sen. Gillibrand, Lt. Gov. Hochul call for federal funds for child care

“Providers have requested there be additional clarification and coordination between federal and state guidelines for child care to ensure providers are in compliance with all best practices to protect children, families and staff,” according to the letter. “Child care is essential to our national economic recovery and the individual economic recovery of all families, in particular, those who have been hit hardest by the economic impacts of the pandemic.”

One of the disparities includes CDC guidance about using face shields when caring for infants or toddlers. Child care providers have noted the critical importance of eye contact, touch, expressions and speech to infants and toddlers for proper development and communication, according to the bicameral letter.

Unity House of Troy, which offers housing and domestic violence services and support for people living with AIDS, developmental disabilities and other needs met by the service center. Since April, Unity House has provided child care for essential workers, including doctors, nurses, transit and grocery store employees, earlier this spring through the trajectory of New York’s coronavirus outbreak.