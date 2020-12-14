Sen. Betty Little honored in Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS — State Sen. Betty Little, R-Queensbury, received special recognition on Monday as Mayor Dan Hall declared it to be “Betty Little Day.”

A group of student-musicians played “New York, New York” as she left her office on Warren Street.

Assemblyman-elect Matt Simpson, R-Horicon, and Sen.-elect Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, offered words of praise of Little’s service.

Little is leaving office after spending 18 years as a state senator for the 45th Senate District.

Late Monday afternoon, she stepped into a retired Army Jeep driven by her grandson Neil Hogan. The Jeep traveled around the traffic circle and north on Glen Street as well-wishers lined the streets.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

