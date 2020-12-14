Sen. Betty Little honored in Glens Falls

State Sen. Betty Little, right, waves to supporters as she is driven through Centennial Circle in Glens Falls on Monday afternoon. Little, R-Queensbury, is retiring from the Senate after 18 years.
Sen. Betty Little, R-Queensbury, climbs into a Jeep driven by her grandson Neil Hogan as she leaves her office at 5 Warren St. in Glens Falls on Monday afternoon. Little received an escort from her office as she wraps up her state Senate career this week.
A sign at Cool Insuring Arena on Monday thanks state Sen. Betty Little, R-Queensbury, for her years of service. Little is wrapping up her Senate career.
Sen. Betty Little, R-Queensbury, speaks after Mayor Dan Hall proclaimed Monday "Betty Little Day." Little is wrapping up her state Senate career.
Supporters bid farewell to retiring state Sen. Betty Little, R-Queensbury, as she is driven around Centennial Circle in Glens Falls on Monday afternoon.
GLENS FALLS — State Sen. Betty Little, R-Queensbury, received special recognition on Monday as Mayor Dan Hall declared it to be “Betty Little Day.”
A group of student-musicians played “New York, New York” as she left her office on Warren Street.
Assemblyman-elect Matt Simpson, R-Horicon, and Sen.-elect Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, offered words of praise of Little’s service.
Little is leaving office after spending 18 years as a state senator for the 45th Senate District.
Late Monday afternoon, she stepped into a retired Army Jeep driven by her grandson Neil Hogan. The Jeep traveled around the traffic circle and north on Glen Street as well-wishers lined the streets.
