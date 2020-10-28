Sen. Betty Little feels good after undergoing cancer treatments

“Until I knew what the procedure was going to be and that it was definite and everything else, I kind of kept it to myself,” she said.

Little said it was her daughter who convinced her to share her story publicly, and with October being Breast Cancer Awareness month, she reached out to NewsChannel 13 and arranged an interview to get the word out.

“If it helps just one or two people, I’ll be grateful,” she said.

Little said she's "fortunate" the cancer was detected early, and she's hopeful it will serve as a reminder that cancer can happen to anyone.

“I’m not different from anybody," she said.

A longtime member of the Senate’s Health Committee, Little has spent much of her career in Albany fighting for better health care services and expanded access to routine screenings like mammograms and prostate exams.

New Yorkers without health insurance can receive early detection screenings at no cost, and the state’s “Essential New York” insurance policy allows qualified New Yorkers to receive health insurance for as little as $20 a month, Little said.

The outpouring of support since the news broke has been overwhelming, Little said.