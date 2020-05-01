Sembrich cancels summer festival

The festival was scheduled to run from June 5 through Sept. 2, but the museum's administrators decided it had to be canceled to protect the health of patrons, performers and staff.

“We appreciate the community’s support of The Sembrich. Our team will continue to work from home to grow our online content, maintain our museum collection, and prepare for an exciting 2021 summer festival,” said Director Suzanna M. Bernd. “We look forward to seeing everyone when this crisis is over and we all have the opportunity for live music and the arts to enrich our lives and raise our spirits.”