Sembrich cancels summer festival

BOLTON LANDING – The Sembrich opera museum on Lakeshore Drive is canceling its summer festival -- 20/20: Musical Visionaries, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The festival was scheduled to run from June 5 through Sept. 2, but the museum's administrators decided it had to be canceled to protect the health of patrons, performers and staff.
The Sembrich staff are developing new content for the museum's website and increasing activity on social media.
“We appreciate the community’s support of The Sembrich. Our team will continue to work from home to grow our online content, maintain our museum collection, and prepare for an exciting 2021 summer festival,” said Director Suzanna M. Bernd. “We look forward to seeing everyone when this crisis is over and we all have the opportunity for live music and the arts to enrich our lives and raise our spirits.”
