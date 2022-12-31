Segment of Feeder Canal Towpath Trail closed for much of 2023

QUEENSBURY — A segment of the Feeder Canal Towpath Trail closed in mid-December and will not open again until the end of September.

The closure is due to a New York State Canal Corporation project to fix the existing structure, according to Shane Mahar, Canal Corp. senior communications strategy manager.

Bikers and walkers will be detoured to Boulevard Avenue in Queensbury during the construction. Mahar said the repairs that are needed have been a concern for the Canal Corp. for some time. The section of trail that is closed runs parallel to Boulevard Avenue.

“It’s an old structure and we have had some structural issues in the past,” he said. “Sinkholes have developed along the banks. We’ve done some dye testing adjacent to Finch Paper to see where it is leaking. It’s starting to show its age.”

In the past two years, there has been a sinkhole that had been temporarily fixed, but Mahar said it’s time to fix the problems for the long run.

“We will have a copper dam that will go up and then a concrete liner will be installed. The trail will be closed because contractors will be staging their equipment in that area,” he said.

September may seem far away, but Mahar said the corporation and contractors will be working to complete the project before then. He said the reason for the lengthy closure is because Sept. 30 was the target date for completion on the construction contract.

“We hope the project is completed before September,” Mahar said. “The New York State Canal Corporation covers 524 miles of navigable waterway and typically the season is mid-May to October. We need to have water flowing by late April or early May because we have a target date for the Champlain Canal to be opened May 19. The contractor has additional time in the summer to complete the project.”

Mahar explained that “the Glens Falls canal feeds water to the upper Champlain locks. The Feeder Canal takes water from the Hudson River that is west of Glens Falls up to the Champlain Canal in Fort Edward. In Fort Edward at Lock 7, the Champlain Canal splits off because of a land cut and then goes up through Washington County to Whitehall where it meets Lake Champlain.”

The Feeder Canal Towpath Trail is a 9-mile trail for walking, running or biking from the Feeder Dam in Queensbury to Mullen Park in Fort Edward.

For questions about the trail’s closure, the Feeder Canal Alliance can be reached at 518-792-5363 or by email at info@feedercanal.org.