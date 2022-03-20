Seeking a rural renaissance, some say goodbye to city life

SALEM — Little Lila Southerland squished the white-dotted soil between her chubby 3-year-old fingers.

Her big brother Walker, 7, sat beside her splitting sugar snap sweet peas with a pocket knife while her other brother Joel, 5, poured dirt into planting cups.

The Southerland children moved to Salem with their parents during the COVID-19 pandemic, swapping life in a bustling city for the bucolic rural landscape of southern Washington County. The family lives across the street from Gardenworks Farm on 300 acres of fertile farmland in the Black Creek Valley.

Southerland and her husband, Hunter, met and married in Washington, D.C., then went on a medical training journey to Texas. The family always wanted to move back to Salem.

“Pretty much all of the time when you’re in the city, you’re a consumer, a straight consumer, there’s no producing of any kind,” Southerland said. “And there are good things about that, especially when you’re in your young 20s and you’re seeing the world and changing the world and dreaming about the world. But you don’t have your own quality control.”

She home-schools her three children, who spend time appreciating the land, listening to the birds and stargazing at night.

“Being in the country, being with the land, being among the seasons allows you to do what we would want to do but don’t have the space or time or perhaps the discipline in a city to do,” Southerland said.

For many people like the Southerlands, the pandemic served as the impetus to make the leap from big city life to a slower, quieter life on the farm. A gaggle of folks flocked “Green Acres”-style to the rural landscape of southern Washington County — and Salem in particular — leaving behind the rush and noise of city life.

While they still miss the variety of food they once enjoyed, they’re willing to trade that for quiet, peace, space, acreage and stars.

So many stars.

Tom Clary, who grew up in Salem, was settled with his wife, Caitlain, and three daughters and working at his accounting firm in Washington, D.C. He was already itching to get out of the city before the pandemic hit.

“The schlep is terrible. Being on I-95 is terrible. Being on 495 is terrible,” Clary said. “Getting out of work at 5 o’clock and taking an hour-and-a-half to get home, even though you’re only traveling 4 miles, is terrible.”

They planned to move to a suburb of Baltimore.

“Then COVID hit and we just said, ‘Screw it. We’re going to give it a shot,’” Clary said.

The family moved back to Salem, and Clary opened Aspire Accounting while his wife continued to work remotely for her employer in Washington, D.C. The Clarys now live near two sets of grandparents to help raise their girls.

“I needed to explore the world first,” Clary said, “but then once you have kids and once you get to a certain age, I think you’re ready to find the land again.”

Clary is also an owner of Jacko’s Corner, a small plates kitchen, bar and social space in Salem, which opened Jan. 6.

He is thrilled that his children can experience the rural upbringing he did as a child. The first morning in their new home, his young daughter ran out of the house, plopped herself down on the front yard and yelled, “I have grass!”

He does, however, miss the variety of restaurants in the city.

“This is a food desert,” he said. “There’s plenty of food being grown, but not served.”

Clary’s daughters are all taking dance classes at the new nonprofit dance studio that opened in January by Kyle West, who now owns the Fort Salem Theater.

West also moved to the area during the pandemic.

He was living in Dallas, Texas for six years. His husband was working for American Airlines and he was managing a marketing firm for the arts. For years, he had been considering purchasing his own theater, but that wasn’t a possibility in a big city.

“When the pandemic happened, my husband and I both realized both of our industries were struggling,” West said, “and if there was a time for us to kind of make a change, that was it.”

They started looking at theaters for sale across the country and happened upon the Fort Salem Theater, which had been on the market for two years.

“We found this on Monday,” West said. “Our first big leaving-the-house opportunity in the pandemic was coming here on a Wednesday, and we fell in love with the community and we made an offer on Friday. It was a really fast process.”

When West walked into the village of Salem, he felt like he was in a Hallmark movie.

“That might sound silly to people that are so used to living here, but as somebody who didn’t grow up in a small town … there’s just some kind of charm here that you can’t really put your finger on, but you also can’t deny,” he said.

The theater just kicked off its second season with a production of “Little Shop of Horrors” over the weekend. He loves the idea of bringing community members together to enjoy the theater, a place the community loved and cherished.

“Everybody has stories about their kids or their grandkids growing up here,” he said.

While he lives in Hoosick Falls, West serves as president of the Salem Chamber of Commerce.

“I think there’s just this small-town charm,” he said, “where everybody celebrates and supports each other in just a really magical way.”

Heading home

Emily Cushing never wanted to move back home to Greenwich. She was working at a hair salon in Latham when the pandemic hit, and didn’t think a business like that would thrive in a small town.

She spent three months of her pandemic furlough at home with her sons Abe and Gus. With poor internet service, online schooling was difficult.

“We played all day,” Cushing said. “And I was like, ‘I love this. I love that I get to do this with them, because I’ll never get this time back.’”

Their only outing during the shutdown was visiting a relative at Cossayuna Lake, which is where she started thinking about the possibility of moving back to Washington County. She and her husband, Matt, started looking for historic fixer-upper homes with more than 100 acres of property.

They found one in the village of Cambridge in the town of Jackson and sold their house to a couple from New Jersey.

“Anybody looking at our house, too, was looking from Brooklyn, Long Island,” Cushing said. “No one local.”

In November 2020, she opened My Shop Around the Corner, a hair salon and boutique on East Main Street in the village of Cambridge. She bought the building in August 2021 and plans to expand.

“I used to drive 45 minutes to work,” Cushing said. “Now I have a mile-and-a-half commute.”

They also planted 1,000 Christmas trees and started Cushing Family Tree Farm in spring 2021.

She wanted to expose her boys to the rural upbringing she enjoyed — exploring the land and playing manhunt with friends at night.

“I’ve told my kids, ‘It’s a blessing and a curse to grow up in a small town, because everybody knows you,’” she said. “My older son has long blond curly hair. He sticks out like a sore thumb. So there’s no hiding. You do something naughty, I’m going to know about it before you even get home.”

Jon and Deana Ketchum were high school sweethearts at Greenwich Central School. They moved to Denver, Colorado, in 2010 and started their own furniture making business.

On a trip home in September 2019, the couple spotted the “old shirt shop” sitting vacant in Salem.

“I was like, “This place is insane,’” Jon Ketchum said. “I’ve always loved it. Why is it sitting here? Just as a joke, I asked my step-dad, ‘If you find out who owns that building, and it’s affordable, we’ll buy it.’”

As the pandemic played out and their business kept growing, they needed to expand, but property values in Denver were too high to consider an expansion.

The couple bought the old shirt shop in April 2021 and moved back to Washington County in July. They are renting a place to live in Greenwich. New Collar Goods is now making furniture in the building that was originally a grist mill, built just before 1800.

“It made sense,” Ketchum said, “and it continues to be a tremendous undertaking.”

With a background in environmental studies, Beth Ulion wanted to find a more rural, natural area to live. She had moved to Chicago for grad school and stayed 10 years.

“When the pandemic hit, it was kind of like, ‘Well, would I rather be in a city or a small town when society collapses?’” Ulion said.

She and her husband decided to move back home with her parents in Mechanicville. They searched for homes in the area and liked the idea of living in Cambridge, which boasts an independent bookstore and a food co-op. They finally found a house in nearby Salem.

“The property was right and the town seemed right so we went for it,” said Ulion, who works remotely as a grant writer for the Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago.

Ulion has involved herself in the community, made a real effort to meet people, and joined the board of the wildlife sanctuary, working on ecologically minded projects. She joined the Blind Squirrel Chess Club at the library.

She loves being able to stargaze at night.

“We look out the window and we don’t see other people. That’s weird and wonderful,” she said. “One morning we woke up and drinking our coffee, and a bear walked through our yard and that was amazing and the best day ever.”

Sarah Parker stood in her barn and nuzzled with her goats Lady, Darla and Grace at Blind Buck Valley Farmstead, her childhood home in Salem. Originally from New York City, Sarah’s parents purchased the farmstead as a country home when she was a toddler. They moved there full time when she was 9 years old.

She had been living and working in marketing in Los Angeles when the pandemic hit.

“As soon as the quarantine lifted, I got on a plane and came here and just kind of hid out here,” she said.

As the pandemic persisted into the fall of 2020, she decided to stay. The company she was working for agreed.

“They would have never, ever allowed it before,” Parker said. “Didn’t matter how valuable I was, how much I was earning for them. They were a butts-in-seat mentality. Then everything shifted.”

She is still working remotely for a different Los Angeles-based company while running Jacko’s Corner and Blind Buck Valley Farmstead.

When travel became an option again, in the summer of 2020, the farmhouse was completely booked with urbanites eager to get out of the city.

“They wanted somewhere remote, they just wanted to get away, they had been stuck in their own house,” she said. “And almost everyone that came the summer of 2020 has now come back every year.”

There’s just something so special about Washington County and the community of Salem, Parker said.

Something magical.

“The land is beautiful, you can do anything,” she con. “You’ve got lush greens in the summers and places you can hike, but you’ve got mountains to go snowboarding and skiing in the winter. There’s farm and there’s art and there’s music.”

She likes the idea that kids can hop on their bikes and ride to a friend’s house and how the community comes together to help each other.

“If you post on Facebook that you need sugar, you are going to get pounds of it,” she laughed.

Michael Maturo and Nosh’Anna met at a New Year’s party in the Hamptons on Long Island in 2020. He was living in San Francisco and she was living in Brooklyn.

When the pandemic hit, he decided to go stay with her for what he thought would be a couple weeks. He had been working remotely in software sales since 2015.

Nosh’Anna, an artist, who was born in Russia, but raised in a castle in France, had once described to Maturo her love of Portugal. She wanted to go back to Europe, and they both wanted to get out of Brooklyn.

While he was on an impromptu road trip to Vermont with his father, Michael drove through Washington County.

“As we were driving through Washington County, all of the ways she’d described Portugal triggered my mind. I said, ‘Why don’t we move here?’” Maturo recalled.

They rejected 67 houses before finding an 1864 canary yellow Victorian in Shushan with enough room for an art studio for Nosh’Anna. The house had been on the market for 13 years.

“It’s so good to be back in nature after being stuck in the city,” said Nosh’Anna, who recently visited the city when her father died. “It just sucked all my energy out. I did more here in a year and a half than I did in 13 years in the city.”

They love the people they have met in Shushan.

“It always comes down to the people,” Maturo said, adding, “When you have this kind of fabric, there’s always new discoveries.”

Respecting the pastMany of the young people moving back to the area want to respect the history of Salem, but introduce some new ideas.

“These senior leaders that have been here, they are so excited for us because they haven’t been able to do it alone,” Parker said. “They’ve been struggling and working so hard and doing so much, but it hasn’t been quite enough. All this youth that’s come in to join forces with them, now we might actually get somewhere.”

Parker wants to restore Salem back to what she remembers from her childhood.

“This Salem and the Salem over the last 10 years is not the Salem that I lived in,” Parker said. “Salem was flourishing in the ‘90s. Main Street was packed. We had the train station … we had the theater. We had all the things that have not been for the last few years.”

Tourism is key to making that happen, she said.

“A lot of people who live here can’t do financially what needs to happen,” she said. “So bringing people in is a big focus for me.”

She feels she can best help the community by bringing in tourism through her farmstead and people who will visit Jacko’s. She also wants to create reasons for Salem folks to come out more often to support local businesses.

“We’re here to collaborate and evolve,” Parker said, “and build on what they have been doing so wonderfully.”

Gretta Hochsprung writes features and hometown news. She can be reached at 518-742-3206 or ghochsprung@poststar.com.

