Warren County's Planning Department has unveiled a new online application that allows users to locate 550 historic sites in the county on one map.

The county "History and Culture Mapper" plots sites that are on the National Historic Register, have historic markers or have other historical significance in the county. They are placed on an interactive map.

It was the work of the county Planning Department, following on the heels of a well-received "Recreation Mapper" that was finished last year, which details all of the trails, parks and recreational spots in the county.

Sara Frankenfeld, geographical information systems coordinator for the Planning Department, said clicking on the arrows for each historic site calls up information on why it is significant, as well as directions. Tabs break the sites down to categories, such as museums, National Historic Register sites, cemeteries and historical markers.

For instance, users can find out the North Creek Railroad Depot was built in 1874, as well as the station's historical significance — it was there that Teddy Roosevelt, in 1901, learned he had become president — or that the Merrill Magee House in Warrensburg was built in 1839.

Glens Falls, Queensbury, Lake George and Warrensburg, the county's early population centers, have the heaviest concentrations of sites.

"Glens Falls has tons of properties on the National  Register of Historic Places," she said.

On devices such as smartphones with GPS capabilities, the map will plot a user's location and show users which sites are nearby.

"You can find your location and see what historic sites are around you," Frankenfeld said.

Frankenfeld and the department's junior planner, Amanda Beck, steered the effort. Frankenfeld called it a "giant undertaking."

The Warren County Historical Society and county Historian Stan Cianfrano were integral in providing content, as were Glens Falls City Historian Wayne Wright, town historians around the county and the Chapman Historical Museum staff, she explained.

Warren County supervisors were shown the site on Monday and had high praise for it.

"I think this was very well done," Glens Falls 2nd Ward Supervisor Peter McDevitt said.

The site can be found at www.warrencountyny.gov/historymapper.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters and Warren County government.

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

Don Lehman covers crime and Warren County government for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/app/blogs.

