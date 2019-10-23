Warren County's Planning Department has unveiled a new online application that allows users to locate 550 historic sites in the county on one map.
The county "History and Culture Mapper" plots sites that are on the National Historic Register, have historic markers or have other historical significance in the county. They are placed on an interactive map.
It was the work of the county Planning Department, following on the heels of a well-received "Recreation Mapper" that was finished last year, which details all of the trails, parks and recreational spots in the county.
Sara Frankenfeld, geographical information systems coordinator for the Planning Department, said clicking on the arrows for each historic site calls up information on why it is significant, as well as directions. Tabs break the sites down to categories, such as museums, National Historic Register sites, cemeteries and historical markers.
For instance, users can find out the North Creek Railroad Depot was built in 1874, as well as the station's historical significance — it was there that Teddy Roosevelt, in 1901, learned he had become president — or that the Merrill Magee House in Warrensburg was built in 1839.
Glens Falls, Queensbury, Lake George and Warrensburg, the county's early population centers, have the heaviest concentrations of sites.
"Glens Falls has tons of properties on the National Register of Historic Places," she said.
You have free articles remaining.
On devices such as smartphones with GPS capabilities, the map will plot a user's location and show users which sites are nearby.
"You can find your location and see what historic sites are around you," Frankenfeld said.
Frankenfeld and the department's junior planner, Amanda Beck, steered the effort. Frankenfeld called it a "giant undertaking."
The Warren County Historical Society and county Historian Stan Cianfrano were integral in providing content, as were Glens Falls City Historian Wayne Wright, town historians around the county and the Chapman Historical Museum staff, she explained.
Warren County supervisors were shown the site on Monday and had high praise for it.
"I think this was very well done," Glens Falls 2nd Ward Supervisor Peter McDevitt said.
The site can be found at www.warrencountyny.gov/historymapper.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.