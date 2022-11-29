Seeber to resign county supervisor post to focus on career, family

QUEENSBURY — Rachel Seeber, a Queensbury at-large supervisor, announced her resignation the day before Thanksgiving, not effective until January, but said she hopes her two months of notice will allow the town to fill her position.

"I am, of course, hopeful that given the two months of notice to our community regarding the anticipated filing of my resignation in the next several weeks, that the Town Board will actively seek a representative to appoint to the position effective late January to ensure that Queensbury will continue to have full representation on the county board," Seeber told The Post-Star on Monday.

She said the decision would be left to the Town Board, which she does not serve on.

"I have been a strong advocate of a change in our legislative format — we are one of about a dozen left in the state and frankly the way our at-large reps are elected in Queensbury is incredibly rare to see," Seeber said. "I think that it makes it difficult for good government, for candidates, and frankly it can be confusing and frustrating to our voters and constituents.

"That being said, it is the system that we have to work within at this time and anyone interested in being appointed to my unexpired term, about 11 months, would send a letter of interest to the council members for Queensbury," Seeber said.

As first reported by Foothills Business Daily, Seeber announced her resignation via various social media accounts.

"As 2022 draws to a close and we reflect on a time of gratitude and Thanksgiving, I wanted to take a moment to express my personal and professional gratitude and immense appreciation to the residents of Queensbury for their support for nearly a decade now," her Nov. 23 statement began.

In 2021, Seeber was elected as the Warren County Board of Supervisors' first chairwoman, but only served one year after she decided to focus on completing her doctorate, which she said serving as chairwoman delayed.

She has since finished that degree and lists focusing on her career and family as her reasons for stepping down from her current position on the board.

"It’s time for me to refocus on my family and my professional career full time. Politics is not my career, and you will never hear me say that it is. I believe our government should be by the people and for the people — with this in mind and having proudly earned my doctorate just a few short months ago, it is now time to focus on teaching college full-time as the spring semester for 2023 approaches," her statement says.

"I have had the honor of serving as the first woman to be chair of our Board of Supervisors in 2021 and to have led the first bipartisanship leadership team in Warren County. I have created internship and volunteer programs and strengthened existing laws such as occupancy tax, ethics reform and the rules of the board. In 2021 as your supervisor and chairwoman, I led our community as we together chartered through turbulent waters of local government during the pandemic. I have had the privilege to serve on numerous state and national boards advocating not only for Queensbury but for all New Yorkers."

She continued on to say how things had changed since she first ran for an elected position.

"When I ran for office in 2013, I was full of energy, hope and optimism. I still bring these attributes with me each and every day I serve, but as we all know, life changes. Our children grow up and move on, our careers evolve and our goals change. I have always said that serving our community has been one of the greatest privileges in my life and I hope our community feels that they have been well represented, that I have fought the good fight and advocated for you, Queensbury, each and every day I have served. I am proud to call Queensbury my home, our home. However, it’s not a coincidence that on the eve of Thanksgiving I first share with you, our Queensbury friends and family, that it’s time; it’s time for me to say thank you for such an incredible experience and for placing your faith and trust in me to serve you," Seeber wrote.

Seeber said while she is excited for the road ahead she had "mixed emotions" about submitting her resignation to the county.

"Queensbury residents deserve a representative that can dedicate the time, energy and commitment required to serve our community. Without a doubt, I have, and I will continue to work hard, giving this position and privilege of public service, this part-time job as a county supervisor, full time hours and attention," Seeber wrote.

She also noted her advocating, successfully, for live YouTube streaming of all committee and Warren County board meetings.

Her resignation, effective Jan. 23, is almost a year ahead of when her current term ends on Dec. 31, 2023.