Seeber named first chairwoman of Warren County Board of Supervisors

QUEENSBURY — The Warren County Board of Supervisors made history on Friday by selecting Rachel Seeber as the first woman to lead the board.

Seeber, who is an at-large supervisor for Queensbury, won the position over Chester Supervisor Leggett.

Seeber thanked the board for the opportunity and called on supervisors to come together.

She asked the board to table resolutions so she can meet with each supervisor to reform the leadership structure and how the committees operate.

“I look forward to a new beginning and a new start as we start 2021 as a new board, with a strong foundation and a path forward for us all to represent our communities and all of Warren County,” she said.

Seeber said before the vote that the supervisors should set aside any partisanship.

“We do not all get defined by a ‘D’ or an ‘R.’ In fact, we are all people who took an oath to serve our government,” she said.

“We are here because we all have something to offer for our community. We all have something to offer each other and collectively we are better. We can do better and we can be stronger,” she said.