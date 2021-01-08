Seeber named first chairwoman of Warren County Board of Supervisors

QUEENSBURY — The Warren County Board of Supervisors made history on Friday by selecting Rachel Seeber as the first woman to lead the board.
Seeber, who is an at-large supervisor for Queensbury, won the position over Chester Supervisor Leggett.
Seeber thanked the board for the opportunity and called on supervisors to come together.
She asked the board to table resolutions so she can meet with each supervisor to reform the leadership structure and how the committees operate.
“I look forward to a new beginning and a new start as we start 2021 as a new board, with a strong foundation and a path forward for us all to represent our communities and all of Warren County,” she said.
Seeber said before the vote that the supervisors should set aside any partisanship.
“We do not all get defined by a ‘D’ or an ‘R.’ In fact, we are all people who took an oath to serve our government,” she said.
“We are here because we all have something to offer for our community. We all have something to offer each other and collectively we are better. We can do better and we can be stronger,” she said.
Seeber had a previous stint on the board before being off for two years. She mounted an unsuccessful campaign for Queensbury town supervisor in 2017 and was off the board for a term before winning a seat in 2019. She is a former crime victims specialist.
Warrensburg Supervisor Kevin Geraghty had nominated Stony Creek Supervisor Frank Thomas, the incumbent chairman, who declined. Glens Falls 1st Ward Supervisor Jack Diamond nominated Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer, who also declined.
Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Brad Magowan nominated Seeber and Thomas seconded that.
Braymer, a Democrat, said she supported Seeber, who is a Republican, for the position.
“It is very important to me that we pass the torch, carefully and with intention, to a woman on this board and to a down-county supervisor, and that she will lead us forward with a bipartisan leadership team in a bipartisan manner in both the up-county and the down-county interests,” she said.
“And that you will be open and transparent to all of the supervisors and that you will lead us all, so we will work in the best interest of this entire county,” she added.
Leggett also sought the post. He cited his experience in Chester and service as chairman of key county committees that have overseen budgets of millions of dollars.
He also pointed to his strength as an independent.
“I am not a Democrat. I am not a Republican. I am a working supervisor that sits here for the good of my constituents with the town of Chester and within Warren County,” he said.
Seeber had the support of 14 of the 20 supervisors.
The board had good words for outgoing chairman Thomas for his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think Frank has done the best job he could based on the circumstances. His years of service shouldn’t go unnoticed,” Geraghty said.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.