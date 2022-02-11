Section of Feeder Canal Trail closed for retaining wall work

GLENS FALLS — A portion of the Glens Falls Feeder Canal Trail is closed due to a failing retaining wall on the Brookfield Renewable property adjacent to the trail.

The closure is between Glen Street and Murray Street and is less than a half-mile in length.

The project is a "proactive measure to increase strength to the left power canal wall," according to Julie Pelletier, director of environment, social, governance, sustainability and public affairs at Brookfield Renewable. She said the work must be completed by May 1, when the New York State Canal Corp. is scheduled to refill the canal.

But the work is expected to be completed sometime in April, according to Pelletier.

"These projects are necessary, as the regularly scheduled maintenance of concrete retaining walls help to maintain the highest level of structural integrity at the facility," she said.

Jeanne Williams, executive director of the Feeder Canal Alliance, said in a news release that the retaining wall had failed in recent months.

She said Brookfield Renewable encountered conditions that were unexpected while conducting repair work in January. As a result, deeper excavation than previously estimated was required.

Pelletier said the Canal Corp. and Brookfield Renewable recognize that the temporary detour may cause an inconvenience to residents, but representatives from both entities believe that closing that section of the trail is the best way to ensure public safety.

Williams noted that the slope instability behind the wall as a result of the construction could undermine the trail.

"Brookfield's work to repair the wall will require excavation and encroachment on canal lands adjacent to the trail," Williams stated.

The work zone includes the section of the Feeder Canal Trail between Glen Street and Murray Street, and Pelletier said that Brookfield has posted detour signs to direct trail users to an alternate route. The detour will be a route of Murray Street and Mohican Street.

Williams believes that the canal is aging well, but is in need of a fix as most things are from time to time.

"The old Feeder Canal is not doing badly for an in-use canal approaching 200 years old," Williams said. "But it needs a little repair."

