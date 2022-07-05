 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Section of County Route 46 in Fort Edward to close for six weeks

FORT EDWARD — The section of County Route 46 between Blodgett Road and Hunter Road in Fort Edward will be closed during daytime hours starting Tuesday.

Roadwork is expected to last six weeks and will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., from Monday to Saturday.

Deputy Director of Washington County Public Safety, Timothy Hardy, said that work hours could vary at times.

The road will open during evening hours.

Hardy said that construction crews will be resurfacing the edges on part of the road, which has been a long-term issue.

Residents who live on this section will be able to pass through from the north during work hours.

