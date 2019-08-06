GLENS FALLS — The Feeder Canal Trail will be closed between Glen and Murray streets in through Thursday for maintenance.
The closure is due to routine upgrades and maintenance to Glens Falls Hydro, according to Julie Pelletier, manager of stakeholder relations at Brookfield Renewable, which owns the dam.
"We've got it temporarily closed for safety," Pelletier said. "There is some heavy machinery in that area, so it's for the safety of the public."
While the closure is in effect, the trail has been rerouted to Mohican Street and is marked by signs.
She said the work is scheduled to be completed on Thursday and, ideally, the trail will reopen then, but will be Friday morning by the latest — barring weather delays.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.