{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS — The Feeder Canal Trail will be closed between Glen and Murray streets in through Thursday for maintenance.

The closure is due to routine upgrades and maintenance to Glens Falls Hydro, according to Julie Pelletier, manager of stakeholder relations at Brookfield Renewable, which owns the dam. 

"We've got it temporarily closed for safety," Pelletier said. "There is some heavy machinery in that area, so it's for the safety of the public."

While the closure is in effect, the trail has been rerouted to Mohican Street and is marked by signs.

She said the work is scheduled to be completed on Thursday and, ideally, the trail will reopen then, but will be Friday morning by the latest — barring weather delays. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments