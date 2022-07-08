Section of Bay Road to close Monday for bridge replacement

QUEENSBURY — The portion of Bay Road near Quaker Road will be closed starting Monday at 6 a.m. for planned bridge replacement work.

The bridge over Halfway Brook that is being replaced was originally built in 1975. The metal culvert pipes that make the bridge have deteriorated, according to a news release from Warren County.

The Warren County Department of Public Works reminded motorists on Friday of the scheduled construction, advising of detours in the area.

Detours that use Glenwood Avenue to travel from Bay Road to areas south of the construction site and Meadowbrook and Cronin roads to travel north of the site will be set up.

Signs will be put in place warning of the detours, which are expected to remain until Aug. 28. In addition:

Local access to businesses in the affected area will be maintained during the closure via the north side of the closed area.

Access to Lowe’s Home Improvement Center will be via the Glenwood intersection or the Quaker Road access near Applebee’s restaurant. Trucks will be able to enter the Lowe’s delivery entrance on Bay Road north of the intersection.

Pedestrian access will be maintained over Halfway Brook via a pedestrian bridge on the east side of Bay Road.

Those with questions can contact the county DPW at 518-761-6556. A public information meeting from Sept. 9, 2020, where this project was discussed can be viewed on the county’s YouTube page.