Section of Bay Road near Quaker Road in Queensbury to close July 11-Aug. 28 for bridge replacement

Bay Road at Quaker

Caution cones are placed at the corner of Bay Road and Quaker Road in Queensbury in preparation for a bridge replacement project from July 11 to Aug. 28. A portion of Bay Road 150 feet north of the Quaker Road intersection in front of Lowe's Home Improvement Center will be closed to repair underground metal culvert pipes.

 Jana DeCamilla
Bay Road construction map

This map shows the section of Bay Road, north of the Quaker Road intersection in Queensbury, that will be closed from July 11 to Aug. 28 to replace underground metal culvert pipes.

QUEENSBURY — Summer is the ideal season for traveling, but unfortunately the nice weather is also perfect for construction.

Residents and visitors will soon be redirected near the Bay Road and Quaker Road intersection as roadwork begins on July 11 at 6 a.m.

The Warren County Department of Public Works announced a bridge replacement project will close a portion of Bay Road until Aug. 28.

The Bay Road bridge over Halfway Brook, located 150 feet north of the Quaker Road intersection, was built in 1975. The county received notification from the state Department of Transportation detailing the "structural deficiencies" in the metal culvert pipes supporting the bridge.

Bay Road construction map

This map shows the section of Bay Road, north of the Quaker Road intersection in Queensbury, that will be closed from July 11 to Aug. 28 to replace underground metal culvert pipes.

The month-and-a-half-long project will result in detours that direct cars to Glenwood Avenue to travel from Bay Road to areas south of the construction site, and Meadowbrook and Cronin roads to travel north of the construction site on Bay Road. 

In addition:

  • Local access to businesses in the affected area will be maintained during the closure via the north side of the closed area.
  • Access to Lowe’s Home Improvement Center will be via the Glenwood intersection or the Quaker Road access near Applebee’s Restaurant. Trucks will be able to enter the Lowe’s delivery entrance on Bay Road north of the intersection
  • Pedestrian access will be maintained over Halfway Brook via a pedestrian bridge on the east side of Bay Road.
Bay Road closure

A sign awaits unwrapping on Meadowbrook Road in Queensbury. A bridge closure on Bay Road will cause traffic to be rerouted onto Meadowbrook and Cronin roads for northbound traffic and Glenwood Avenue for southbound traffic. The detours begin July 11.

Jana DeCamilla is a staff writer who covers Moreau, Queensbury, and Lake George. She can be reached at 518-742-3272 or jdecamilla@poststar.com.

