Secrets and death: Local writer tackles the Robert Garrow story

But Tracy has gone beyond the printed record in “Sworn to Silence,” tracking down never-before interviewed witnesses, including two people Garrow targeted who got away, and conducting multiple in-person interviews with key figures, such as Frank Armani, one of Garrow’s two lawyers.

More than four

Since he has been working on the book on and off for two decades, Tracy was able to interview people important to the case who died years ago, such as the state police investigator, Henry McCabe, who led the Garrow investigation and the manhunt.

It was McCabe who insisted Garrow had gotten away with many heinous crimes throughout the upstate region.

“He died convicted of four murders,” Tracy said. “Henry McCabe, who knew the case better than anyone, swore he had killed more than the four.”

After many interviews, Armani eventually admitted to him McCabe was right, Tracy said.

“Years later, Armani put his head down and said, ‘Put it this way, I would go with what McCabe says,’” Tracy said. “He would go out on the prowl, find targets of opportunity, abduct them, use them and kill them.”

Keeping secrets