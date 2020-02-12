Second Ward forum set for Thursday in Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS — Second Ward Councilman Bill Collins will hold a community forum for Second Ward residents on Thursday.

The event will take place at 7 p.m. in the library of Jackson Heights Elementary School on the second floor.

The forum will discuss a variety of city and county topics including construction of the new Stewart’s Shops on Ridge Street and installation of new LED streetlights in Glens Falls this summer.

Louise Gave, of Municipal Energy and Gas Alliance, will give a presentation on the community choice aggregation program, which will allow residents to save on their energy bills.

