Second Thanksgiving dinner leads to COVID case

Another Thanksgiving dinner has led to a Warren County resident catching coronavirus.

In this case, the person traveled out-of-state for Thanksgiving, Health Services said. The first Thanksgiving case was reported Sunday, after a person who hosted a small Thanksgiving get-together tested positive Saturday, sending all the guests into quarantine.

In total, nine more Warren County residents and eight more Washington County residents tested positive for coronavirus Tuesday.

In addition, for the first time since May 31, three Warren County residents are hospitalized. Two are in critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit. But one patient, who has been hospitalized for more than a week, is improving. None of the three patients is a nursing home, adult home or assisted living resident.

Long Lake Central School

Long Lake schools quickly closed for three days after a person tested positive for coronavirus Monday afternoon. The time is designed to allow contact tracers to reach and quarantine everyone who was exposed.

Hamilton County Public Health also held a COVID-19 testing clinic at the school gym for all Long Lake Central School students, staff and household members.

Cambridge schools

