Second Thanksgiving dinner leads to COVID case

Another Thanksgiving dinner has led to a Warren County resident catching coronavirus.
In this case, the person traveled out-of-state for Thanksgiving, Health Services said. The first Thanksgiving case was reported Sunday, after a person who hosted a small Thanksgiving get-together tested positive Saturday, sending all the guests into quarantine.
In total, nine more Warren County residents and eight more Washington County residents tested positive for coronavirus Tuesday.
In addition, for the first time since May 31, three Warren County residents are hospitalized. Two are in critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit. But one patient, who has been hospitalized for more than a week, is improving. None of the three patients is a nursing home, adult home or assisted living resident.
Long Lake Central School
Long Lake schools quickly closed for three days after a person tested positive for coronavirus Monday afternoon. The time is designed to allow contact tracers to reach and quarantine everyone who was exposed.
Hamilton County Public Health also held a COVID-19 testing clinic at the school gym for all Long Lake Central School students, staff and household members.
Cambridge schools
A member of the school community, who was last in a school building on Nov. 24, has tested positive for coronavirus. However, Public Health determined, based on when the person became contagious, that no one at school was exposed.
North Warren Central School District
Members of the school community were exposed, outside of school, to a person who tested positive for coronavirus. However, they had a “short duration” contact and are not being quarantined, according to the Warren County Department of Health. However, Public Health asked all of those individuals to be “extra vigilant in watching for symptoms,” just in case.
Saratoga County Department of Health outsourcing
School officials will start calling all families exposed to coronavirus, rather than Public Health officials, Ballston Spa Schools Superintendent Ken Slentz said in a message to the community.
In preparation, the school district distributed a “quarantine information packet” to all families, which explains what families should do if quarantined.
Tuesday’s statistics
- Warren County reported nine new cases, for a total of 529 confirmed cases since March, and 14 recoveries, for a total of 453 recoveries among confirmed cases. There are 41 people currently ill, including three people who are hospitalized. Of the new cases: four people were infected at three separate work sites, all outside Warren County, and one person shares a household with one of those workers; one person was infected by contact with an acquaintance who later tested positive for coronavirus; one person was infected on the Thanksgiving trip, and infected a household member; and one person traveled to a COVID hot spot in New York state, unrelated to Thanksgiving, and presumably caught the virus there.
- Washington County reported eight new cases, for a total of 437 confirmed cases since March, and four recoveries, for a total of 387 recoveries. There are 37 people currently ill, none of whom are hospitalized. Of the new cases, five people caught the virus from a household member who was sick and three caught it from unknown sources in the community.
- Saratoga County reported details on Monday’s 24th death. The man who died was 72 years old and lived in Saratoga Springs.
- Saratoga County also reported 59 new cases, for a total of 2,371 confirmed cases. The county also adjusted downward its number of recoveries, to a total of 1,746. There are 601 people currently ill and 13 are hospitalized, three more than Monday.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, new cases include two Corinth residents (for a total of five), two town of Saratoga residents (for a total of nine), one South Glens Falls resident (for a total of three) and two Wilton residents (for a total of 31). Still ill: three town of Corinth residents, one village of Corinth resident, nine Moreau residents, four Northumberland residents, seven town of Saratoga residents, seven Schuylerville residents, two South Glens Falls residents, two Victory resident and 29 Wilton residents. Recovered: three village of Corinth residents and one Victory resident.
- Essex County reported four new cases, for a total of 245 cases since March. There are 33 people currently ill, including three people who are hospitalized.
- Saratoga Hospital reported eight coronavirus patients and Glens Falls Hospital reported three.
For Monday, the most recent day for which the following data was available:
- The Capital Region reported a total of 392 new cases, a positive test rate of 4.7%. The region now has a seven-day average of 3.5%.
- Saratoga County continued to have a positive test rate well over the 3% bar for a yellow zone, for which restrictions can go into place after 10 consecutive days. However, the state will also take hospitalizations into account, and Saratoga Hospital is not overwhelmed. Saratoga County had a positive test rate Monday of 4.8% and a seven-day average of 3.7%.
- Warren County was at 2.3%, with a weekly average of 1.6%. Yellow zones start at 3.5% in rural counties.
- Washington County was at 1.3%, with a seven-day average of 1.2%.
- Essex County was at 1.7%, with a weekly average of 2.2%.
- Statewide, 7,285 people tested positive Monday, an overall positive test rate of 4.96%. The hot spots had a positive test rate of 6.27% and the state without hot spots had a positive test rate of 4.46%.
- There were 3,774 people hospitalized with coronavirus and 66 people died. Both figures show a significant increase from last week.
