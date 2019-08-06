{{featured_button_text}}
Mischief

Members of Mischief, from left, Bruce Hunke, Dan Mellon, Todd Meade, Shawn Kelly and Joe Cantz.

 David Blow, Special to The Post-Star

HUDSON FALLS — The Aug. 23 reunion show at The Strand Theatre by local '80s and '90s rockers “Mischief” is sold out.

But fans hoping to catch the band’s return to the stage after 26 years aren’t out of luck because the Strand has added a second show on Aug. 24.

“Lots of people were asking for tickets and if we could get them in (for the Friday night show), but the place was at capacity. We really couldn’t do anything,” Mischief lead singer Dan Mellon said on Monday. “Then Jonathan (Strand General Manager Jonathan Newell) said he had an opening on Saturday.”

Reuniting for Dan, and the fans

The idea for a reunion concert was hatched in Dan Mellon’s head after he stumbled across an old video of him and his Mischief bandmates beltin…

Mellon is hoping to fill the theater again on Saturday and said the band is happy with the interest fans are showing.

“We’re loving it,” Mellon said of the sellout and second show.

Newell, who Mischief band members previously said they hope would join them for a song, said in a previous interview that the Mischief reunion is the show of the summer, and he reiterated that Monday.

“I’m really excited and the cool thing is I have the night off,” he said.

“When it’s sold out in there, the feeling is great. There’s a great energy,” he said.

As for the possibility of playing a tune with the band, Newell said, “I would definitely do it in a heartbeat.”

Both shows start at 8 p.m. and tickets for the Aug. 24 show can be purchased at the box office or at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4310791.

