MOREAU — A second person from the Buffalo area has been charged with stealing thousands of dollars from a Moreau woman's bank account, police said.
Shamika L. Penn, 28, was charged with felony counts of grand larceny and identity theft for alleged theft of $7,000 from the victim's bank account, according to State Police.
Last month, troopers charged Mary Rose Moore, 33, of Buffalo, with the same charges for allegedly taking $11,000 from the same person's account.
Police said the women somehow obtained the victim's bank account information and withdrew money in the Buffalo area. The victim was not acquainted with them.
Both women were sent to Saratoga County Jail for lack of bail.
