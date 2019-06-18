{{featured_button_text}}

FORT EDWARD — A 24-year-old Salem man has been sentenced to a year in Washington County Jail for his role in the theft of thousands of dollars worth of hemp plants last fall.

Skyler M. Shaw pleaded guilty to fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a misdemeanor, in connection with the theft of 12 hemp plants from a farm in Hebron.

Police said Shaw and Zachary R. Wagner, 25, of Hebron, stole the plants from a farm where they were being grown as part of a research project.

The plants are considered hemp and not marijuana because they have a lower content of THC, the substance in marijuana that gives users a high. They were worth nearly $2,000 and were recovered.

Wagner pleaded guilty to felony criminal possession of stolen property and was sentenced to 6 months in Washington County Jail and 5 years on probation. Police said he led officers on a car chase when they tried to stop the men after the theft.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments