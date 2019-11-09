QUEENSBURY — A second suspect has pleaded guilty to a felony for his role in last summer's burglary and theft at the Lake George Historical Society.
Brendon A. Redding, 21, pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary for an Aug. 9 break-in and theft of money from the organization's office on Canada Street.
Redding, who police said was homeless, and Bryan J. Detraglia, 33, of Glens Falls, went into the building when the office was closed and stole a large jug that was full of cash donations. They were arrested 5 weeks later by the Warren County Sheriff's Office.
Redding agreed to a plea deal that will include a six-month jail sentence and 5 years on probation. Detragla, who has a lengthy criminal record that includes at least one prior felony conviction, will serve a 1.5- to 3-year prison term.
Both men will make an unspecified amount of restitution as well.
