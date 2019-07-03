{{featured_button_text}}

LAKE LUZERNE -- A second man has been charged with felony assault for a brawl last month that left a 17-year-old with serious facial injuries, police said.

Brandon L. Baldwin, 22, of Hudson Falls, was charged with second-degree assault for an incident that occurred in the Bear Slides area of the Hudson River Recreation Area, according to State Police.

Police were contacted June 20 about an attack that left the teenage victim with bleeding on the brain, a broken orbital bone and broken nose, officials said.

Baldwin and Tyler J. Yell, 25, of Hudson Falls were each charged with second-degree assault after an investigation by State Police from the Queensbury station.

The teenage victim was treated at Glens Falls Hospital and has been released. 

What led to the brawl was not known. The incident happened when a group was drinking at the popular recreation area.

Baldwin was released pending prosecution in Queensbury Town Court.

