LAKE LUZERNE -- A second man has been charged with felony assault for a brawl last month that left a 17-year-old with serious facial injuries, police said.
Brandon L. Baldwin, 22, of Hudson Falls, was charged with second-degree assault for an incident that occurred in the Bear Slides area of the Hudson River Recreation Area, according to State Police.
Police were contacted June 20 about an attack that left the teenage victim with bleeding on the brain, a broken orbital bone and broken nose, officials said.
Baldwin and Tyler J. Yell, 25, of Hudson Falls were each charged with second-degree assault after an investigation by State Police from the Queensbury station.
The teenage victim was treated at Glens Falls Hospital and has been released.
What led to the brawl was not known. The incident happened when a group was drinking at the popular recreation area.
Baldwin was released pending prosecution in Queensbury Town Court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.