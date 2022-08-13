Second Lake George village dissolution meeting scheduled

LAKE GEORGE — As the date of the vote to dissolve the Village of Lake George government draws closer, a second public information meeting has been announced.

On Aug. 22 at 6 p.m., the public is invited to a joint meeting of the Lake George town and villages boards at the town administration building on Old Post Road to hear the results of the LaBerge Group's interim dissolution study.

This is the second presentation made by the group in a series of three public information meetings before the vote on Sept. 13. This meeting will explain to residents what the economic impacts of dissolving the village into the town would be.

In June, the LaBerge Group presented the dissolution process and what happens before and after a referendum.

Bob Blais, the longtime village mayor, has, since the beginning of the study earlier this year, encouraged the public to be active in the process and attend meetings to gather information. While he has said he believes the study will show the village should stand, he urges the public to vote based on the facts that will be presented.

“I’m happy to see people coming to hear the facts and make their own intelligent decisions,” Blais said in June about the first meeting.

Blais also stated the $5 million in annual revenue the village generates and the tax rate of $5.79 per $1,000 of assessed valuation, which “no other New York village can match,” sets this dissolution study apart from previous studies and dissolved villages in the state.

In September, village residents will be faced with one question on the ballot: “Shall the Incorporated Village of Lake George be dissolved?”

Dissolving the village government into the town would mean all of the revenue brought in by the businesses in the village of Lake George and debt would be inherited by the town.

The public has raised multiple questions about the new sewer treatment plant and the debt that it brings. The debt incurred by the construction of the wastewater treatment plant is considered a special district for taxpayers and is currently the responsibility of the village residents, as well as town residents included in the Caldwell Sewer District.

The LaBerge website for the dissolution responds to a question about the new plant's debt by stating any debt remaining at the time of dissolution will become a charge for the users in the benefiting sewer districts.

A section for the public to submit questions remains open on the group's dissolution study website: https://labergegroup.com/lakegeorge/

The public information meeting will also be streamed via Zoom for residents unable to attend in-person.