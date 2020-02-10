Second kidnapping suspect rejects plea offer; trial date set for March 23

Washington County prosecutors have acknowledged that Mittler was most culpable of the two. He pleaded guilty to felony kidnapping and is to serve a 15-year sentence, with his plea deal requiring that he cooperate against the 36-year-old Hafer.

Mittler met the 14-year-old girl online and pretended to be 17 years old, and even gave the girl and her family a fake birth certificate to corroborate that fabrication. He convinced Hafer to accompany him east to visit her, and her 15-year-old friend told police she left with them to protect her friend.

Mittler was accused of repeatedly raping one of the girls in a Queensbury motel room, but Hafer is not accused of having sexual contact with either of them.

“His (Hafer’s) explanation is totally plausible. He really did very little,” Zuckerman said. “This case shouldn’t be tried, but it looks like it will have to be.”

Washington County First Assistant District Attorney Christian Morris, who is prosecuting the case, said he believes the plea offer is fair in light of Hafer’s actions. He said witnesses for a trial will have to be brought in from Ohio for a trial.