Second kidnapping suspect rejects plea offer; trial date set for March 23

FORT EDWARD — A Missouri man who is accused of kidnapping two Washington County girls last summer has turned down a plea deal offer that would send him to state prison for 10 years.
Brian F. Hafer’s lawyer said the plea offer that would require a guilty plea to felony kidnapping and a 10-year sentence was too harsh for his client’s limited involvement in the case.
Attorney Marc Zuckerman said Hafer’s co-defendant, Bradley R. Mittler, was far more culpable, and Hafer’s lone mistake was agreeing to tag along with his buddy who was going to visit a young woman in Whitehall.
“He didn’t touch anybody. He didn’t make any of the real decisions here,” Zuckerman said of Hafer. “The (plea) offer is way too high for his involvement.”
Mittler, 24, pleaded guilty last month in the abduction of the girls, ages 14 and 15, from Washington County last Aug. 30. Their disappearance prompted a manhunt that ended when the girls were found in Ohio and the two men were arrested.
State Police said the two men dropped the girls off at a restaurant in southwestern Ohio after they learned that they had been reported missing by their parents and guardians.
The girls willingly accompanied the men, but under state law they could not legally consent to going with them because of their ages.
Washington County prosecutors have acknowledged that Mittler was most culpable of the two. He pleaded guilty to felony kidnapping and is to serve a 15-year sentence, with his plea deal requiring that he cooperate against the 36-year-old Hafer.
Mittler met the 14-year-old girl online and pretended to be 17 years old, and even gave the girl and her family a fake birth certificate to corroborate that fabrication. He convinced Hafer to accompany him east to visit her, and her 15-year-old friend told police she left with them to protect her friend.
Mittler was accused of repeatedly raping one of the girls in a Queensbury motel room, but Hafer is not accused of having sexual contact with either of them.
“His (Hafer’s) explanation is totally plausible. He really did very little,” Zuckerman said. “This case shouldn’t be tried, but it looks like it will have to be.”
Washington County First Assistant District Attorney Christian Morris, who is prosecuting the case, said he believes the plea offer is fair in light of Hafer’s actions. He said witnesses for a trial will have to be brought in from Ohio for a trial.
Trial in the case has been set for March 23 before Washington County Judge Kelly McKeighan. Hafer faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted of the weightiest charge against him, second-degree kidnapping.
Hafer and Mittler are being held in Washington County Jail pending further court action.
