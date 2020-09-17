Second infestation of Hemlock Woolly Adelgid also found in Dresden and Fort Ann

A treatment plan to control and prevent the spread of the invasive on Forest Preserve lands is underway among the DEC, Cornell University's Hemlock Initiative, the Adirondack Park Invasive Plant Program, Lake George Land Conservancy and The Fund for Lake George.

The most effective treatment is the use of insecticides. The treatment includes a basal bark application of the pesticides, involving spraying the pesticides at the base of the tree.

Consistent with best management practices, treatments will consist of applications of dinotefuran, a fast-acting insecticide that will quickly knock back HWA populations, and imidacloprid to provide long-lasting protection to hemlock trees in the area and prevent the spread of HWA to un-infested trees. DEC and partners are planning treatments to start this fall before HWA has the opportunity to spread next spring. In addition, DEC and Cornell are evaluating the use of biological controls to supplement these treatments.

Signs of HWA on hemlock trees includes white woolly masses about one-quarter the size of a cotton swab on the underside of branches at the base of needles, gray-tinted foliage, and needle loss.

DEC is asking the public to report signs of HWA by taking pictures with a coin for reference, noting the location and reporting to iMapInvasvies online at https://www.imapinvasives.org.

