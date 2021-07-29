Second Hoffman Car Wash proposed in Queensbury

QUEENSBURY — Hoffman Car Wash is planning a second Queensbury location in response to growing demand.
The company has filed an application with the Queensbury Planning Department to redevelop the former Adirondack Car Wash site on Route 9 near the former Outback Steakhouse (now operating as 40 Oak Classic American Grille). Hoffman already has a site at 265 Quaker Road.
“Our Queensbury location has been there since 2004 and it’s grown — doing quite well,” said Hoffman CEO Tom Hoffman Jr.
The second location would be about 2 ½ miles away and Hoffman said it would provide a nice “bookend” for the Queensbury market.
The proposal involves adding another 1,840 square feet to the existing 4,560-square-foot building. There will also be 18 free self-serve vacuum stations.
There would also be a cross-connecting road to the restaurant property for improved traffic flow, according to the application. There will only be one driveway access on Weeks Road compared with two currently. The company is also proposing a sidewalk along Weeks Road to provide a safer pedestrian connection for residents to the west of the site to Route 9.
The project would use the existing sanitary sewer on site and install a new 4-inch water main.
The Planning Board will meet on Aug. 24 at 7 p.m. to review a conceptual plan.
A tentative schedule calls for construction to start in April with opening in December 2022. Hoffman said that schedule could change, depending on the availability of contractors.
The project cost is about $2.5 million, according to the application.
Hoffman said the company typically employs about 10 to 12 people at it site to maintain the machines, assist customers and landscape the property, according to Hoffman.
Hoffman currently has 22 locations and is rapidly growing. Hoffman said the business is currently before the Moreau Planning Board to put a car wash next to the old Suzuki World dealership.
The pending installation of sewer service makes that a good location off Exit 17N of the Northway, Hoffman said.
Other locations that will be added in the coming year are in Cohoes, Gloversville and Halfmoon, according to Hoffman.
He said the Hoffman car washes have a leg up because the business owns its own equipment manufacturing company. Software developers on staff write programs that control the processes.
“People wouldn’t believe what goes into a car wash if they would ever get into a back room and see all the sophistication that is involved in producing a clean car,” he said.
Among some of the innovations that Hoffman has designed are the arches that deliver the pre-soak application and the robotic arms that use high-pressure water to remove brake dust and high-pressure oscillating equipment to remove sand and salt off cars in the winter and mud in the summer.
“We’re always developing new ideas. It seems like every time we build a car wash, we come up with a new idea. We utilize and incorporate the best things we learned visiting our car washes and going to trade shows. It never ends. Technology is getting better and better,” he said.
Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.