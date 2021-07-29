Second Hoffman Car Wash proposed in Queensbury

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A tentative schedule calls for construction to start in April with opening in December 2022. Hoffman said that schedule could change, depending on the availability of contractors.

The project cost is about $2.5 million, according to the application.

Hoffman said the company typically employs about 10 to 12 people at it site to maintain the machines, assist customers and landscape the property, according to Hoffman.

Hoffman currently has 22 locations and is rapidly growing. Hoffman said the business is currently before the Moreau Planning Board to put a car wash next to the old Suzuki World dealership.

The pending installation of sewer service makes that a good location off Exit 17N of the Northway, Hoffman said.

Other locations that will be added in the coming year are in Cohoes, Gloversville and Halfmoon, according to Hoffman.

He said the Hoffman car washes have a leg up because the business owns its own equipment manufacturing company. Software developers on staff write programs that control the processes.

“People wouldn’t believe what goes into a car wash if they would ever get into a back room and see all the sophistication that is involved in producing a clean car,” he said.