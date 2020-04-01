Second health care worker at Glens Falls Hospital tests positive

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Public Health officials are now asking doctors to tell them about those diagnoses. They want to check on each person, make sure they are quarantining, and track close contacts to try to stop the spread of the virus.

If Public Health is involved, the person can get paid leave or unemployment payments due to the illness. Public Health will also help people who need groceries or other support.

“But if we don’t know you’re out there, none of that will happen,” said Washington County Attorney Roger Wickes. “It is very important for the doctors to communicate with Public Health, and for you to call Public Health (if diagnosed).”

Counties are beginning to get that message to both patients and primary care physicians. Saratoga County is now aware of at least 18 “presumptive cases” in the county. Essex and Washington counties plan to release their number of presumed-positive cases Thursday.

In Warren County, Administrator Ryan Moore said he would not release that because the low number of presumptive cases could persuade people that there is no real problem here.