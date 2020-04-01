Second health care worker at Glens Falls Hospital tests positive

There are now at least 22 local residents hospitalized due to coronavirus, and a second health care worker at Glens Falls Hospital has tested positive for the virus.
The patients are spread out at multiple hospitals, but at least one is in critical condition at Glens Falls Hospital.
Although only hospitalized patients and health care workers are generally being tested, the number of positive cases continues to rise.
Washington County reported three more cases, for a total of 12. But also three more people have gotten well, so only eight are ill. Two are hospitalized.
In Saratoga County, there are 14 more cases, for a total of 131, and 18 hospitalized, up from 16.
Essex County reported no change, at seven cases.
Warren County also reported no change in the number of cases, at 19, with nine people recovered and at least two hospitalized. However, at least two more individuals in the county were diagnosed at Glens Falls Hospital on their symptoms alone.
Many medical providers are now diagnosing on symptoms because there are so few testing kits available. Often, providers use a rapid flu test to eliminate that illness as a possibility. If the person has symptoms and a negative flu test, they are likely to diagnose coronavirus.
Public Health officials are now asking doctors to tell them about those diagnoses. They want to check on each person, make sure they are quarantining, and track close contacts to try to stop the spread of the virus.
If Public Health is involved, the person can get paid leave or unemployment payments due to the illness. Public Health will also help people who need groceries or other support.
“But if we don’t know you’re out there, none of that will happen,” said Washington County Attorney Roger Wickes. “It is very important for the doctors to communicate with Public Health, and for you to call Public Health (if diagnosed).”
Counties are beginning to get that message to both patients and primary care physicians. Saratoga County is now aware of at least 18 “presumptive cases” in the county. Essex and Washington counties plan to release their number of presumed-positive cases Thursday.
In Warren County, Administrator Ryan Moore said he would not release that because the low number of presumptive cases could persuade people that there is no real problem here.
The number of health care workers testing positive is also increasing. Albany Medical Center Hospital announced Wednesday that 45 health care workers in its network have coronavirus. Two-thirds of them acquired the virus from the community; the other third caught it at work.
On Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that Regeneron is making 500,000 tests for the state, at no charge. By comparison, 220,880 people have been tested in total in the state since the pandemic began.
He also announced that the rate of hospitalizations has slowed, suggesting that the apex of any potential surge would hit at the end of April. That’s good news, because it gives hospitals more time to prepare. However, the number of patients continues to grow.
In total, New York state has 83,712 residents who have tested positive. About half of them are in New York City.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.