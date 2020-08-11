Second confirmed case in Adirondacks of invasive hemlock woolly adelgid found

The state DEC on Tuesday confirmed an infestation of an invasive insect from Asia on Forest Preserve lands in the narrows of Lake George.

The hemlock woolly adelgid was found near a campsite within Glen Island Campground on the shore of Lake George. The Department of Environmental Conservation was notified through iMap Invasives about a suspicious tree and a forest health specialist was dispatched to survey the area.

This initial survey found one heavily infested and two lightly infested Eastern hemlock trees close to the campsite. Additional follow-up surveys will be conducted to better determine the size and spread of this infestation, according to a DEC news release.

“This latest detection of hemlock woolly adelgid is an important reminder for all New Yorkers to report and remain on the lookout for invasive species in communities around the state,” said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos. “Early detection remains a key tool in monitoring and addressing invasive species of all kinds, so continue to stay vigilant and informed to help protect our natural resources and economy.”

This is the second known infestation in the Adirondacks and was previously found on Prospect Mountain in Lake George in 2017. The 2017 infestation was eradicated by insecticide, according to the DEC.