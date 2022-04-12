Second annual Earth Day celebration set for City Park

GLENS FALLS — For the second straight year, Sustainable PR and the city of Glens Falls are teaming up to host an Earth Day celebration at City Park.

The event will be shifted to the Crandall Public Library Community Room in the event of inclement weather.

The green-focused public relations agency is partnering with the city, local businesses in Glens Falls and community groups to put on the event, which is scheduled for April 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will once again feature a trio of chalkboards where people can write and draw messages of hope for Earth Day. They will also have the opportunity to share what sustainability means to them.

Kids who are on spring break the week of the event will have the chance to explore their creativity and find their voice on a public issue through the chalkboard art installations.

Tony DeFazio, principal and founder of Sustainable PR, said that he is honored to be a part of the event. He said the goal is to showcase the businesses and civic groups in the city who know how important sustainability is in supporting a thriving economy.

"Climate change is the ultimate issue of our times," he said.

Those scheduled to speak are Congressman Paul Tonko; Claudia Braymer, Glens Falls 3rd Ward supervisor and member of the New York State Association of Counties' Climate Action Standing Committee; Chris Stroud, chief operating officer of Cipriani Energy Group; and Jeff Flagg, the city's economic development director.

Booth exhibitors will also be featured at the event.

Flagg will be showcasing the Glens Falls Vertical Farm project, and other exhibitors such as Bike Glens Falls, Glens Falls Master Gardener Shellie Wise and the World Awareness Children's Museum will also be involved.

Sustainable PR is also releasing their new e-book about greenwashing, which is a concerning trend where businesses overstate sustainability claims to take advantage of the growing demand for more sustainable offerings.

The e-book titled, "How to Pass the Millennial Greenwashing Test: 7 Winning PR Tactics for Green Companies," provides businesses and organizations with actionable insights for authentically communicating green attributes to build a loyal customer base while supporting the environment, according to a news release.

People can register to download the e-book for free at sustainablepr.com/ebook/.

