 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Season’s first snow arriving Tuesday night into Wednesday

  • 0
Photo 1

Snow in February of this year is illuminated by a streetlight in Queensbury. Weather forecasters say this season's first snowfall in the area will begin Tuesday night. 

 Post-Star file photo

Get your snow brush ready.

NewsChannel 13’s First Warning Weather team has called an Alert Day for Wednesday, when the Capital Region will see the first widespread, measurable snow of the season.

It won’t be a major snowfall event but it will pose an inconvenience during the morning commute.

The snow will begin to move in from the south Tuesday night — likely after 8 to 9 p.m. It will spread over the area, with most of the region seeing snow through early Wednesday morning.

Warmer air will push northward into the area in the early morning hours on Wednesday. This will lead to a transition from snow to a wintry mix and then rain, especially for areas south and east of Albany.

This will cut down on the amount of snow south of I-90, with all-snow likely continuing across northern areas.

People are also reading…

Highest totals will be in the high peaks of the Adirondacks. The lowest will be south and east of Albany.

All of this will end by Wednesday afternoon and evening.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Stefanik cruises to victory

Stefanik cruises to victory

Republican U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik easily was re-elected to a fifth term over Democratic challenger Matt Castelli, according to unofficial returns late Tuesday night. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Is Trump the right person to take the Republican's party forward ?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News