Season’s first snow arriving Tuesday night into Wednesday

Get your snow brush ready.

NewsChannel 13’s First Warning Weather team has called an Alert Day for Wednesday, when the Capital Region will see the first widespread, measurable snow of the season.

It won’t be a major snowfall event but it will pose an inconvenience during the morning commute.

The snow will begin to move in from the south Tuesday night — likely after 8 to 9 p.m. It will spread over the area, with most of the region seeing snow through early Wednesday morning.

Warmer air will push northward into the area in the early morning hours on Wednesday. This will lead to a transition from snow to a wintry mix and then rain, especially for areas south and east of Albany.

This will cut down on the amount of snow south of I-90, with all-snow likely continuing across northern areas.

Highest totals will be in the high peaks of the Adirondacks. The lowest will be south and east of Albany.

All of this will end by Wednesday afternoon and evening.