Search underway for man in Lake George

LAKE GEORGE — Emergency personnel are looking for a man who was reported missing in the water in Lake George.

According to a State Police news release, one swimmer was pulled from the water and he was transported to Glens Falls Hospital for treatment.

A second person has not been located and is the subject of the search near St. Mary's of the Lake along Route 9L on the eastern shore of Lake George.

Police said the two men were boating in the area of Plum Point.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office received a call at about 3:30 p.m. of a man who was missing from a rented pontoon boat in the vicinity of Million Dollar Beach, according to police radio transmissions.

Various departments including from Lake George and the Lake George Park Commission have responded. Water rescue teams from State Police, Corinth and Lake George fire departments are assisting in the search.

