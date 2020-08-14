Search underway for apparent missing person in the Hudson River

FORT EDWARD — Rescue crews were searching for an apparent missing person on the Hudson River on Friday evening.
A report of a missing swimmer was called into authorities at about 6:30 p.m. Friday. The individual was described as a 36-year-old male.
According to a Post-Star reporter on the scene, the Corinth dive team and South Glens Falls dive team were on scene assisting with the search as of 8 p.m. A helicopter was also seen overhead assisting in the effort.
A search is underway for an apparent missing swimmer in the Hudson River in Fort Edward. A helicopter is on scene making passes assisting searchers in boats. #breaking @poststar pic.twitter.com/aCbhxccGHC— Adam Colver (@acolver_PS) August 15, 2020
The crews appeared to be concentrating their search where the Snook Kill meets the Hudson River north of Griffin Island. A staging area with a spotlight has been set up along Route 4 near Black House Road.
Multiple agencies are assisting at the scene including State Police.
