Search underway for apparent missing person in the Hudson River
breaking featured

Search underway for apparent missing person in the Hudson River

Hudson River

Search and rescue crews are seen at a staging area along Route 4 near Black House Road on the Hudson River Friday evening. 

 Adam Colver,

FORT EDWARD — Rescue crews were searching for an apparent missing person on the Hudson River on Friday evening.

A report of a missing swimmer was called into authorities at about 6:30 p.m. Friday. The individual was described as a 36-year-old male.

According to a Post-Star reporter on the scene, the Corinth dive team and South Glens Falls dive team were on scene assisting with the search as of 8 p.m. A helicopter was also seen overhead assisting in the effort. 

The crews appeared to be concentrating their search where the Snook Kill meets the Hudson River north of Griffin Island. A staging area with a spotlight has been set up along Route 4 near Black House Road.

Multiple agencies are assisting at the scene including State Police. 

Check back with poststar.com for updates on this story. 

