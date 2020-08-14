Search underway for apparent missing person in Hudson River

FORT EDWARD — Rescue crews were searching for an apparent missing person on the Hudson River on Friday evening.

A report of a missing swimmer was called into authorities at about 6:30 p.m. Friday. The individual was described as a 36-year-old male.

According to a Post-Star reporter on the scene, the Corinth dive team and South Glens Falls dive team were on scene assisting with the search as of 8 p.m. as the sun was setting. A State Police helicopter was also seen overhead assisting in the effort.

The crews appeared to be concentrating their search where the Snook Kill meets the Hudson River north of Griffin Island. A staging area with a spotlight was set up along Route 4 near Black House Road.

Multiple agencies including Fort Edward EMS, South Glens Falls Fire Department, Washington County sheriff’s office and State Police are assisting at the scene.

This could be the area’s fourth drowning this summer.

A 22-year-old Bronx man drowned on Aug. 5 in Lake George with State Police recovering his body the next day.

On the same day as the body was recovered in Lake George, a 38-year-old Saratoga Springs man drowned in the Hudson River in Hadley near the Hadley bridge.