Search operations resume for missing Lake George swimmer
Rescue boats

Rescue operations resumed Thursday for a missing Lake George swimmer. At least five rescue boats were spotted in the water at around 6 p.m. Wednesday near the Antigua Resort on Plum Point just off Route 9L. Crews suspended their search yesterday at around 8:30 p.m.

 Chad Arnold,

LAKE GEORGE — Rescue crews have resumed the search for a missing Lake George  swimmer after suspending their search late Wednesday night, according to State Police. 

Emergency crews on Wednesday responded to reports of two missing boaters in the area of Plum Point at around 3:30 p.m. One swimmer was pulled from the water and airlifted to Albany Medical Center for treatment. 

But a second man has not been located. Crews suspended their search around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

"The missing swimmer has not been located, search efforts have resumed this morning," State Police said.

At least five rescue boats from various departments around the region were spotted searching for the man near the Antigua Resort on Plum Point around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Various departments, including from Lake George and the Lake George Park Commission, are taking part in the search. Water rescue teams from State Police, Corinth, Queensbury and Lake George fire departments are assisting.

Check back to poststar.com for updates.

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

