Search for Broad Street bank robber continues

GLENS FALLS — The suspect who robbed the Glens Falls National Bank on Broad Street in Glens Falls on Monday has not been caught yet.

"We do not have any new information and have not found the suspect yet," Detective Sgt. Seth French of the Glens Falls Police Department said on Tuesday.

French said police are still searching for the suspect.

Police said that the suspect is a white man and between 5 feet and 5 feet, 4 inches tall.

At the time of the crime, cameras at the bank revealed the man to be wearing a tan-colored jacket, green pants with a white logo on the left leg, a camouflage bandana, a gray hoodie and dark sunglasses.

According to authorities, the unarmed suspect slipped a note to the bank teller demanding an undisclosed amount of money.

After he received the money, he exited the building and fled by foot on Mission Street heading north, police said on Monday.

The Glens Falls Police Department is working with the New York State Police, Warren County Sheriff's Office and the Washington County Sheriff's Office K-9 Unit in the investigation.

