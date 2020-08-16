Search crews recover body of missing swimmer from Hudson River

FORT EDWARD — Rescue crews on Saturday evening recovered the body of a missing swimmer from the Hudson River following an extensive search that began late Friday afternoon.

A State Police aviation crew spotted the body of 36-year-old Andrew G. Somwaru, of New York City, at 8:08 p.m. Saturday.

Somwaru, of South Richmond Hill, Queens, had been swimming with family and friends before he went missing. He was pronounced dead at the scene after being pulled from the water by members of the Fort Edward Fire Department.

An autopsy will be conducted later this week, according to a Washington County Sheriff's Office news release.

Reports of a missing swimmer in the Hudson River near Fort Edward came in around 6:30 p.m. Friday evening.

Search efforts, which were led by the Washington County Sheriff's Office, concentrated in the area where the Snook Kill meets the Hudson River north of Griffin Island before ending around 8 p.m. Friday.

Operations resumed early Saturday morning.

There have been three drownings so far this year.