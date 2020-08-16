Search crews recover body of missing swimmer from Hudson River

FORT EDWARD — Rescue crews on Saturday evening recovered the body of a missing swimmer from the Hudson River following an extensive search that began late Friday afternoon.
A State Police aviation crew spotted the body of 36-year-old Andrew G. Somwaru, of New York City, at 8:08 p.m. Saturday.
Somwaru, of South Richmond Hill, Queens, had been swimming with family and friends before he went missing. He was pronounced dead at the scene after being pulled from the water by members of the Fort Edward Fire Department.
An autopsy will be conducted later this week, according to a Washington County Sheriff's Office news release.
Reports of a missing swimmer in the Hudson River near Fort Edward came in around 6:30 p.m. Friday evening.
Search efforts, which were led by the Washington County Sheriff's Office, concentrated in the area where the Snook Kill meets the Hudson River north of Griffin Island before ending around 8 p.m. Friday.
Operations resumed early Saturday morning.
There have been three drownings so far this year.
On July 4, a 19-year-old New Jersey man drowned just north of Shepard Park Beach in Lake George. He was swimming outside of the designated area.
Another drowning occurred in the lake on Aug. 5. A 22-year-old Bronx man was swimming off a pontoon boat when he went under.
The following day, a 38-year-old Saratoga Springs man drowned in the Hudson River in Hadley near the Hadley bridge.
Personnel from the Fort Edward Fire Department, Corinth Fire Department, South Glens Falls Fire Department, State Police and state Environmental Conservation all participated in this weekend's search efforts.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
