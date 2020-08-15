Search continues for missing swimmer

FORT EDWARD — The search resumed on Saturday morning for a swimmer who went missing on the Hudson River on Friday.

A New York State Police boat was patrolling the river looking for the person, who was described as a 36-year-old male.

Relatives had gathered on property just across the street from 2106 Route 4 near Black House Road.

A man who identified himself as the missing man’s brother did not want to talk to a Post-Star reporter.

Another person said the effort has shifted to a recovery operation. The missing man was out swimming over by a buoy in the water when he disappeared.

The search was concentrating in the area where the Snook Kill meets the Hudson River north of Griffin Island before it was called off at around 8 p.m. on Friday

