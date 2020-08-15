You are the owner of this article.
Search continues for missing swimmer
featured

A New York State Police continues its search on the Hudson River for a swimmer who went missing on Friday in Fort Edward.

 Michael Goot

FORT EDWARD — The search resumed on Saturday morning for a swimmer who went missing on the Hudson River on Friday.

A New York State Police boat was patrolling the river looking for the person, who was described as a 36-year-old male.

Relatives had gathered on property just across the street from 2106 Route 4 near Black House Road.

A man who identified himself as the missing man’s brother did not want to talk to a Post-Star reporter.

Another person said the effort has shifted to a recovery operation. The missing man was out swimming over by a buoy in the water when he disappeared.

The search was concentrating in the area where the Snook Kill meets the Hudson River north of Griffin Island before it was called off at around 8 p.m. on Friday

Check back at poststar.com for updates.

