From a press release: The law firms of Tully Rinckey and Tully Rinckey Kuhn along with The Tully Rinckey Foundation announced that VETCON 2023 will take place on Nov. 28 and 29 at the Crowne Plaza Desmond Hotel in Albany. Launched in 2016, VETCON is an annual conference dedicated to the education and professional growth of veteran business owners and entrepreneurs by providing seminars, workshops, and networking opportunities, including a forum for NYS Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Businesses to connect with New York State agencies and authorities and develop business opportunities through NYS contracts.