VETCON 2023 Dates Announced, the Premier Networking Event for NYS SDVOBs
From a press release: The law firms of Tully Rinckey and Tully Rinckey Kuhn along with The Tully Rinckey Foundation announced that VETCON 2023 will take place on Nov. 28 and 29 at the Crowne Plaza Desmond Hotel in Albany. Launched in 2016, VETCON is an annual conference dedicated to the education and professional growth of veteran business owners and entrepreneurs by providing seminars, workshops, and networking opportunities, including a forum for NYS Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Businesses to connect with New York State agencies and authorities and develop business opportunities through NYS contracts.
“We are looking forward to bringing together businesses within the agencies that are looking to do business with them,” said VETCON Alliance Chairman and SDVOB owner Anthony Kuhn. “This is a tremendous opportunity for SDVOB owners to build relationships with other SDVOBs and other influencers who will fuel their success. I am excited for our best and biggest year yet!”