Sculptures honoring front-line workers unveiled at The Hyde Collection

The museum is expected to open its doors again of May 1, with a new exhibit, “The Very Best of the Hyde,” which will feature displays from a number of past exhibits that haven’t been available to the public for viewing in years, said John Lefner, the museum’s chief development officer.

“Our guests are going to have an opportunity to view works of art that haven’t been on display in a very long time,” he said.

During the closure, the museum has shifted some of its displays online using high-resolution photographs, and has worked to increase its online presence, hosting a number of educational events in order to keep would-be guests and members engaged.

A wine tasting is scheduled for March 4, which will include a discussion about the history of California wines and a review of wine-influenced works of art with Canning.

Inside the museum, the walls of the Wood Gallery were bare as staff prepare for its eventual reopening.

Canning said it’s the first time since he’s been a curator that art has been moved outside, but added he was excited to be able to showcase such an important exhibit during difficult times.

“In my career, this is the first time that I have cleared the gallery and put the art on the outside … but it’s a topsy-turvy world with this pandemic,” he said.

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

Love 8 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.