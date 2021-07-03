Sculpture summit meant to mimic mountains

Once completed, visitors can climb to the top of the sculpture for a view that encompasses the fire tower on Hurricane Mountain.

“I feel this project is very timely right now, after the pandemic,” Renate said. “Even at the top there is a distance between you and another person. But it is also a meeting point, a place to come together.”

The sphere itself represents movement and the climb toward what is possible.

“The dome can be a mountain, an observatory, a planet. For me, the shape holds a lot of momentum that is pushing these concepts together, like currents. Spheres are shaped by gravity,” Renate said of the design’s concept. “I want viewers to think of the interconnectedness of people and nature.”

The sculpture’s frame and the smooth shell are being built from locally sourced Adirondack cedar. The blue-gray wash that will finish the piece is a color found in the most distant layers of a mountain landscape.

“The blue color finish of the work is drawn from our expansive atmosphere: seeing from a distance when at the top of a summit,” Renate said.

The participatory installation offers a space of encounter — a terrain to see and be seen by others, to recognize and be recognized.