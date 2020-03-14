Screening request could hang up sale of lot in airport park

KINGSBURY — A request to put landscaping on a lot in the Airport Industrial Park could kill a deal by a Kingsbury pipeline company to buy the property to use for storage.
Kenyon Pipeline wants to purchase what is referred to as Lot 3 on County Line Road in the park, which is owned by the Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency.
Rick Kenyon, sales manager for the company, told the IDA Executive Committee last month that the company is running out of room at its site at 68 Park Road.
The company, which makes liners that are used for wastewater and stormwater pipes, added 1,000 square feet to what was a 13,200-square-foot building. The rest of its current site is taken up by 40 vehicles and equipment parked there. The IDA had offered to sell the property for $51,000.
However, Jack Kelly, real estate consultant for the IDA, told the committee at its March 4 meeting that the request for landscaping at the site is a deal-breaker for the company.
“They will not buy the land if there is any condition as it relates to screening,” he said.
Kelly said he did some research and could find no other industrial park in this region that has such a requirement. This included the Queensbury Business Park, the Moreau Industrial Park and the Luther Forest Technology Campus in Malta.
“If it’s something that you want to continue to keep in place, you’re really, in my opinion, working against yourself,” he said.
IDA board member and Chester Supervisor Craig Leggett pointed out that there must have been a reason for that these requirements — referred to as covenants — were put into place.
“If we had been requiring other businesses in the park to put in screening, to waive it at this point in time for a company whose only plan is to put in a parking lot; I don’t think we’re asking too much of them,” he said.
In addition, he said County Line Road is a main thoroughfare and he does not believe the IDA is being a responsible community partner to allow a parking lot to be put in there for everybody to drive by and see.
Kelly said he tried to tell the company representatives that they could go down to a nursery and purchase some trees to plant.
“I think it could be very easily achieved and done, and they’re not being very cooperative in this particular situation,” he said.
Board member Michael Bittel said he would love for this project happen, but agreed that the board should not remove the covenants. He pointed out that the IDA is already willing to waive the prohibition against storage.
Kelly quipped that Bittel and he should chip in $750 and buy the trees.
Board member Tom Jarret pointed out that even if the trees were planted by somebody else, Kingsbury Pipeline would still have to maintain them.
However, another issue is that there are other businesses in the park that have not complied with this landscaping requirement. Jarrett said it is an enforcement issue with the town of Kingsbury.
Board member Brian Campbell said the IDA could send out enforcement letters.
The board asked Kelly to go back to the company’s representatives to make the case and report back.
The IDA’s full board meeting will take place on Monday at 4 p.m. at the Washington County office building.
