Screening request could hang up sale of lot in airport park

“If it’s something that you want to continue to keep in place, you’re really, in my opinion, working against yourself,” he said.

IDA board member and Chester Supervisor Craig Leggett pointed out that there must have been a reason for that these requirements — referred to as covenants — were put into place.

“If we had been requiring other businesses in the park to put in screening, to waive it at this point in time for a company whose only plan is to put in a parking lot; I don’t think we’re asking too much of them,” he said.

In addition, he said County Line Road is a main thoroughfare and he does not believe the IDA is being a responsible community partner to allow a parking lot to be put in there for everybody to drive by and see.

Kelly said he tried to tell the company representatives that they could go down to a nursery and purchase some trees to plant.

“I think it could be very easily achieved and done, and they’re not being very cooperative in this particular situation,” he said.

Board member Michael Bittel said he would love for this project happen, but agreed that the board should not remove the covenants. He pointed out that the IDA is already willing to waive the prohibition against storage.