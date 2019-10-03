FORT ANN — Camp Wakpominee will celebrate 100 years of serving Scouts on Saturday.
Area Scouts and former campers will gather at the camp on Sly Pond Road in Fort Ann to mark the 100th anniversary of a camp serving the region's Scouts, according to a news release from the Twin Rivers Council of the Boy Scouts.
The 1,000-acre camp, operated by the Twin Rivers Council and Boy Scouts of America will hold an open house from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday for current and former Scouts to check out what has changed over the years.
Scouts will be boating, fishing, shooting, mountain biking and conducting fire building competitions.
The current location of Camp Wakpominee has been on Sly Pond since 1931. Prior to that, the camp moved from location to location in the Lake George area.
The first camp was held on Big Burnt Island in Lake George in 1920. That island is currently part of the state Department of Environmental Conservation Lake George Islands Campground.
You have free articles remaining.
In 1921, 1922 and 1923, Camp Wakpominee was held on Log Bay Island in Lake George.
The camp moved to Daggett Pond in 1924 and then to a farm owned by Jerome Chadwick Farm in the town of Warren from 1925 to 1929. The camp moved once more, to Stewart Lake in Lake Luzerne.
Camp Wakpominee arrived at its present location in 1931. What was then known as the Mohican Council purchased the property on Sly Pond.
Troop 4 built a nature lodge at the camp in 1931, which was the first improvement for the facility.
The camp grew in 1953 when a massive wind storm felled trees in the area and the Scouts acquired additional property. Timber that came from donations was used to build additional facilities, and in 1954 the camp dining hall was built.
In 1965 and 1966, the camp administration building, trading post, handicraft lodge and additional campsites and tent platforms were built. In 1971, amusement park owner Charles Wood donated money used to construct a campsite.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.