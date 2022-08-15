Scott Gillis, Hudson Falls police chief, announces retirement

HUDSON FALLS — After a 26-year career with the Hudson Falls Police Department, police Chief Scott Gillis will retire on Aug. 29.

Gillis submitted his retirement letter to the Village Board during the board's last meeting on Aug. 8.

He took over as chief in the fall of 2018 after working as a detective in the department for the decade prior.

At the time, he succeeded Randy Diamond as head of the department.

During his time as a detective, he regularly won accolades for his work on major cases, including a number of homicides, and participation in regional drug task forces.

In an online Facebook post on Friday, the Hudson Falls Police Department wrote:

"We will miss you terribly Chief, but all good things must inevitably come to an end, and your work here is done. Congratulations and best wishes!"

"He worked in just about every position in the department," Hudson Falls Detective Brad Lyon said on Monday.

Lyon has been with the department for seven years.

Gillis started as a dispatcher and patrol officer for the department in 1996 after he worked for the Fort Edward Police Department.

Gillis became a full-time officer for the department in 1999, according to the detective.

Lyon said that the former chief had a "kind demeanor."

"You never felt like something was weighing him down. He always had a smile on his face," Lyon said.

Lyon said that the Police Department has not yet been informed of who the next chief may be.

"Village hall will appoint someone," he said.

When asked if it may be someone internally, he said that while someone within the department could be promoted to chief — such as in the case of Gillis — he can only speculate as to what village officials and the department may decide to do.

During the Aug. 8 meeting, the board thanked Gillis for his service to the village.

Hudson Falls Mayor John Barton asked Gillis about some of the challenges that a police chief may be facing currently.

Gillis replied that New York state is making policing, in general, very difficult at the moment due to "unfunded mandates," according to the Aug. 8 board meeting minutes.