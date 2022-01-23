Scorecard: Stefanik moves to the right

A new congressional scorecard appears to show that Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, has, in fact, moved to the right in her voting record.

Political experts say that the 21st Congressional District has moved to the right too.

On a new scorecard from Heritage Action for America, a prominent national conservative advocacy and education organization, Stefanik received a score of 88, on a scale from zero to 100, for 2021, bringing her career-long score to 49.

The score is a marked improvement in conservative rankings from previous scores of 56% for 2019 and 2020, 24% for 2017 and 2018, and 29% for 2015 and 2016.

Her 88% for 2021 is just below the 94% average for House Republicans.

Some conservative groups objected when Stefanik was elected to the No. 3 House leadership post in May, saying they were wary of Stefanik’s past moderate leanings.

Stefanik, in a telephone interview on Tuesday, said that her latest score reflects the change in the nature of legislation the House has been voting on.

Last year was the first time in her career that the White House, Senate and House of Representatives were all controlled by Democrats, she said.

“My record always puts the district first,” she said.

Stefanik, in 2021, voted in line with the Heritage Action positions on all but one of 12 votes that factored into the 2021 scorecard.

In the lone exception, Stefanik was an original co-sponsor and voted in favor of legislation to streamline the process to obtain agriculture worker immigrant visas, a key priority of upstate farmers but legislation Heritage Action opposes.

In one instance, Stefanik switched her stance from a previous vote on the same legislation. On May 17, 2019, Stefanik was among eight Republicans who voted in favor of the Equality Act, legislation that passed the House but not the Senate, to prohibit discrimination based on sex, sexual orientation or gender identity at public accommodations and facilities, according to the Library of Congress government information website. Among other things, the legislation would require that individuals have access to restrooms, lockers rooms and dressing rooms based on the individual’s gender identity.

On Feb. 27, 2021, Stefanik voted against the same legislation, reintroduced, bringing her in line with the Heritage Action position.

Only three Republicans voted in favor of the legislation this time.

Stefanik said she supports gender identity rights, but the legislation goes too far.

She said that after the initial vote in 2019, constituents raised concerns about the legislation.

She asked sponsors of the legislation to address concerns about use of public restrooms and about how it would affect women’s sports, and the sponsors did not address the issues, so she voted against it.

“I listened to the district, and that was a concern,” she said.

Lindsey Curnutte, a spokeswoman for Heritage Action, said the organization does not comment on fluctuation in scores of individual House members, but the average score of Republican House members, in general, improved last year.

The average Republican House member score increased 9 percentage points, from 85% for 2019 and 2020, while Stefanik’s score increased 32 percentage points.

Four candidates are seeking the Democratic nomination to challenge Stefanik in November: Matt Castelli, a former CIA counterterrorism official from Wilton; Bridie Farrell, a political activist and former competitive skater from North River; Matt Putorti, a lawyer from Whitehall; and Ezra Watson, a technician from Wilton.

Watson, in a telephone interview, said the Heritage Action scorecard should be viewed in conjunction with other factors.

“The evolution here is more than just a move toward conservatism, it’s a move toward Trumpism,” he said.

“It’s not a surprise at all,” said Farrell, referring to Stefanik’s increase in score.

Castelli said scorecards, regardless of ideological interest, are more of a partisan “purity test” than a measure of voting.

“When you talk to North Country voters, they don’t really care about these scorecards or tests,” Castelli said.

“I think this scorecard kind of quantifies the shift that Elise has made,” Putorti said.

The scorecard is the latest indication of Stefanik’s evolution, a change that has increased her national stature among Trump Republicans, and has seemingly benefited her locally at the ballot box.

In 2020, Stefanik handily won reelection with 58.8% of the vote.

State Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, and Assemblyman Matt Simpson, R-Brant Lake, also won handily against seemingly strong Democratic opponents.

Republican, Conservative and Democratic political experts say that the district, too, has moved to the right, even as voter enrollment has increased.

Over a five-year period after Trump’s election, active enrollment in the 21st Congressional District increased by 25,385 voters, an increase of 5.9%, according to the most recent state Board of Elections statistics on Nov. 1.

Conservative Party enrollment, with 833 more voters, increased by 13.7%, more than double the rate of total enrollment growth.

Enrollment not affiliated with any political party, with 13,984 more voters, increased by 16.4%.

Republican enrollment increased by 6,490 voters, and increase of 3.9%.

Democratic enrollment increased by 5,894, an increase of 5%.

“I do think there has been a trend,” said St. Lawrence County Republican Chairwoman Connie Elen. “Personally and politically, I think her voting record stands with the Republicans and Conservatives of St. Lawrence County.”

Former Rep. John Faso, R-Kinderhook, now a consultant to the state Conservative Party, said the 21st District is reflective of a national trend.

“Across the country, you’ve seen rural areas trending conservative in their voting patterns. I think that is also true of the North Country,” he said.

Faso said it would be difficult to say whether Stefanik evolved with the district or if the district evolved with Stefanik.

“I think she’s pretty reflective of where the district is,” he said.

Former Rep. Bill Owens, D-Plattsburgh, has often said the 21st District was made up primarily of Rockefeller Republicans and Reagan Democrats.

That’s no longer the case, he said Tuesday.

The electorate that “once was more tolerant” began to change in 2016, and has continued to move to the right since then, he said.

Owens said that when he ran for Congress in 2009, 2010 and 2012, voters seemed more willing to split their votes between party lines.

“My sense is that is no longer the case,” he said.

Stefanik said it’s not so much that voters in the district are changing political philosophy, but that voters are reacting to the change in philosophy of the Democratic Party.

“It’s not the district, necessarily, moving. It’s the Democratic Party moving to the left,” she said.

Watson, one of the four Democratic congressional candidates, said that he has recognized a shift to the right in the district.

“I know that is going on,” he said. “My overarching thought is that people are going to come to their senses and wake up.”

Watson said to help counter that shift, he will begin a voter enrollment drive in early February at college campuses in the 21st District.

Farrell, another Democratic candidate, said that she does not pay much attention to statistics and political experts.

“When I’m meeting with people in the district, it’s all about local issues,” she said.

Castelli said that voter enrollment statistics do not reflect how dissatisfied many Republicans are with the direction of the party.

“They say, ‘It’s not my Republican Party,’” he said.

Putorti said that a Democrat can win by uniting a coalition of Democratic, unaffiliated and dissatisfied Republican voters.

“We need to make sure that we are listening to the voters,” he said.

