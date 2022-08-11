Scimeca named Glens Falls Hospital president, CEO

GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls Hospital has named a new president and CEO.

The appointment is internal — Paul Scimeca, who served in the interim president and chief executive officer role since Jan. 1 and has also worked for Glens Falls Hospital for three decades — was appointed by the hospital's Board of Governors.

George Ferone, chairman of the Board of Governors, said in a news release on Thursday that "over his 33-year career at Glens Falls Hospital, Paul has learned every aspect of our clinical and administrative operations."

Scimeca was appointed in the interim role after Dianne Shugrue retired in December.

Scimeca joined Glens Falls Hospital in 1989 as communications manager, and was promoted to director of community services in 1994 and executive director of Adirondack Medical Services in 2000.

He was named senior vice president and chief operating officer in 2015. In this role, Scimeca led Glens Falls Hospital's COVID-19 response team.

He has a bachelor's degree in planning from New York University and a master's degree in health services administration from Russell Sage College in Albany.

Glens Falls Hospital is a member of the Albany Med Health System.

Dennis McKenna, president and CEO of the Albany Med Health System, said in the news release that Scimeca "has been a strong partner in our system mission and leader for health care in the North Country. We've worked very closely together to extend more specialized services to residents of the Glens Falls area."