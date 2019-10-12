Scientists say federal rollbacks are not impacting acid rain in Adirondack Park, yet

Scientists studying acid rain on Whiteface Mountain say things have never been better in the Adirondacks, and the Adirondack Council made a premature conclusion that federal rollbacks are making acid rain worse.
In a news release on Oct. 2, the Adirondack Council said cloud water pH measurements, which show how acidic or basic the water is at the Whiteface Mountain Atmospheric Sciences Research Center, “are showing a reversal of gains made over the past 30 years.”
The station is one of the primary spots in the Adirondack Park for measuring acid rain, a kind of pollution caused mainly by coal-fired power plants.
Haider Khwaja, a professor at SUNY Albany and a research scientist with the state Health Department’s Wadworth Center, has been studying acid …
Richard Brandt, science manager of the station, said he understands the council’s concern about the federal government’s environmental rollbacks, but the data does not support its claim.
“I feel strongly that we haven’t seen anything in the Adirondacks that is related,” he continued, referencing federal rollbacks. “I think it’s just been getting better progressively.”
A chart of pH levels and conductivity at Whiteface Mountain, which the council shared in its press release, shows a general trend of improving cloud water with a few dips along the way. Those dips, Brandt said, can usually be explained by figuring out where the clouds came from, as some wind directions bring more pollution than others.
But Brandt and others warned against complacency, saying the Adirondacks are still in a fragile state of recovery.
“It’s very important to be vigilant and to make sure to report on any changes that we see,” Brandt said.
Problem from the past
Curt Stager, a scientist and professor at Paul Smith’s College, can remember a time when, on some days in the Adirondacks, smog levels were as high as they were in Los Angeles.
A haze hung over the High Peaks, and poor air-quality alerts were common.
Lakes were crystal clear, but in an eerie sort of way. They were lifeless. No fish. No plankton. Red spruces were dying. Even buildings saw corrosion, white marble turning an ugly brown.
In 1995, amendments to the Clean Air Act focused on combating acid rain and required the EPA to track power plants under a new Cross-State Air Pollution Rule. The rule also gave the EPA enforcement power.
“Federal legislation worked,” Stager said. “People don’t like big government, but this big government job does you a big favor.”
Across the country, Brandt said, sulfur dioxide levels have decreased dramatically, between 80 and 90% since then.
“We get a lot of depressing news about the environment, but these kinds of policy successes, these are really the templates we can use to address global climate change and carbon dioxide,” Brandt said.
ALBANY — A reproducing population of brook trout has been discovered in a tiny lake in the Adirondack High Peaks Wilderness for the first time…
You have free articles remaining.
The DEC issued a press release on Monday, rejoicing over the return of brook trout to Lake Colden, previously devoid of fish because of acid rain.
But the excitement came with a caveat.
“(T)his progress is threatened by the constant assault from the Trump Administration on clean air and environmental programs, which is why we will continue to fight to ensure they do not unravel progress like this remarkable restoration,” said Basil Seggos, commissioner of the DEC, in a news release.
Federal rollbacks
In March 2018, New York joined several other states in a petition to the EPA to enforce the Good Neighbor rule in the Clean Air Act. The rule would require EPA to force a number of coal-fired power plants upwind of the state to implement more air pollution controls.
The EPA denied that petition, and in response, the Adirondack Council and Environmental Defense Fund are suing.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will not assist New York with smog pollution from upwind states, it announced on Sept. 20.
“The EPA has refused to enforce the Good Neighbor rule in the Clean Air Act, it is weakening the Mercury and Air Toxics Standards, it repealed the Clean Power Plan and it is eroding the effectiveness of several other areas of the nation’s clean air regulations,” said William Janeway, executive director of the Adirondack Council, in a news release. “All of these rollbacks and the Trump administration’s move to withdraw from the Paris Climate accord mean more not less air pollution falling on the Adirondacks from the coal-fired power plants of the Midwest.”
The council used emissions data from power plant stacks in the Midwest to bolster its argument that Adirondack clouds are getting more acidic.
The EPA disagreed with New York and other states that it needs to enforce cross-state air pollution regulations relating to New York’s recent petition.
At the same time, one EPA spokesperson touted the regulations’ successes.
“From the start of the CSAPR (Cross State Air Pollution Rule) program in 2015 through 2018, SO2 (sulfur dioxide) emissions in CSAPR states decreased by 57% overall,” the spokesperson said in an email to The Post-Star. “From 1992-2017, there was a 60% decrease in average sulfate concentrations in Adirondack lakes.”
All lakes in the Adirondacks have improved, the EPA spokesperson added.
Brandt agrees the regulations have worked.
While the data has not yet been published, Brandt said 2019 is actually “looking to be the least acidic year on record.”
Economic conditions also favor continued improvement in air quality. As coal becomes less economically viable and more plants switch to natural gas on their own, Brandt said, his concern about reverting back to the pollution levels of the ‘60s and ‘70s dwindles.
Nonetheless, environmentalists are on guard, as they seek to protect the gains that have been made.
“It’s easy for people to let it be undermined because a lot of folks didn’t know what a great success story the acid rain recovery was,” Stager said. “We’re not all the way to the finish line.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Trump is determined to ruin the environment.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.